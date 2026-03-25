Minerva Neurosciences Presents Data from its Open-label Safety Trial Evaluating Roluperidone Co-administered with Olanzapine at SIRS 2026

Trial demonstrated no safety concerns when co-administering roluperidone and olanzapine

The Company continues to advance the program, with the confirmatory Phase 3 trial now enrolling and topline data anticipated in the second half of 2027

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NERV), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies to treat central nervous system disorders, today announced the presentation of clinical data from its open‑label safety trial evaluating roluperidone co‑administered with olanzapine at the 2026 Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) Annual Congress, held March 25–29, 2026, at Firenze Fiera in Florence, Italy.

The presentation titled “A Study of Roluperidone Coadministered with Olanzapine in Patients with Negative Symptoms of Schizophrenia” is being delivered by Michael Davidson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Minerva Neurosciences and highlights safety, pharmacokinetic (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) findings from the trial. The trial was designed to assess potential interactions between roluperidone and a widely used antipsychotic, olanzapine. The trial shows no clinically significant adverse effects, no meaningful pharmacokinetic (PK) changes, and no pharmacodynamic (PD) changes during combined administration.

Presentation Details

Title: Olanzapine Added to Roluperidone, in Patients With Schizophrenia and Moderate to Severe Negative Symptoms: A Safety Open-Label Trial

Olanzapine Added to Roluperidone, in Patients With Schizophrenia and Moderate to Severe Negative Symptoms: A Safety Open-Label Trial Presenter / Co-Author: Michael Davidson, MD

Michael Davidson, MD Session: Pharmaceutical Pipeline

Pharmaceutical Pipeline Session Chair: Dr. Mark Weiser

Dr. Mark Weiser Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026 Session Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM Location: Room Verde

Room Verde Presentation Time: 11:42 AM – 12:00 PM (CET)





The presentation will be made available following the conference on Minerva’s website under the Presentations section at: https://tinyurl.com/MinervaPresentations.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing product candidates to treat CNS diseases. Minerva’s goal is to transform the lives of patients with improved therapeutic options, including roluperidone for negative symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit the Company’s website.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Frederick Ahlholm

Chief Financial Officer

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.

info@minervaneurosciences.com

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com