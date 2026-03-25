Love'nSpa Celebrates 5 Years as a Nationwide Platform Aggregating Romantic Getaways and Private Spa Accommodation Across France

Paris, PARIS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love'nSpa, a France-based platform specialising in romantic getaways, celebrates 5 years since the launch and nationwide rollout of its platform aggregating several hundred love rooms and private spa accommodations across France. Designed to centralise a previously fragmented market, the platform enables couples to search and book curated romantic stays by destination, accommodation type and occasion through a single interface.

Love'nSpa's main logo

Love'nSpa: What Is a Romantic Getaway Platform?

Love'nSpa is a French platform specialising in the discovery and booking of romantic getaways and love rooms. The site lists several hundred properties designed exclusively for couples, curated for their romantic and wellness appeal: suites with private jacuzzi, spa apartments, unconventional lodgings, rooms with private sauna or hammam — Love'nSpa's offering covers the full spectrum.

Where generalist travel platforms list thousands of undifferentiated properties, Love'nSpa focuses on a single purpose: helping couples quickly find the ideal setting for a romantic weekend away, a special night or a wellness escape, anywhere in France.

Key Figures

Platform: Love'nSpa - lovenspa.fr

Headquarters: 78 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Office 562, 75008 Paris

Speciality: romantic getaways, love rooms, private spa accommodation

Coverage: nationwide across France

Accommodation types: suites with private jacuzzi, apartments with whirlpool bath, unconventional lodgings, rooms with private sauna or hammam

Press contact: Samuel Deleu - +33 6 95 14 34 65

Why Couples Choose Love'nSpa

The romantic getaway market is experiencing sustained growth in France. Couples are seeking more intimate, more personalised experiences than those offered by conventional hotels. The love room — a themed suite designed for couples, typically featuring a private jacuzzi, mood lighting and dedicated services — has become a fully-fledged segment of experiential tourism.

Love'nSpa addresses this demand by centralising a supply that was previously scattered across the country. The platform enables search by romantic destination, by accommodation type (jacuzzi room, private spa for couples, romantic cabin, loft with whirlpool bath) and by occasion (anniversary, marriage proposal, relaxation weekend, romantic surprise).

An Offering Built for Couples' Getaways

Love'nSpa covers the full range of romantic accommodation:

Romantic suites with private jacuzzi or whirlpool bath in the room

Apartments with private spa, for couples who want the intimacy of a self-contained space

Cabins and unconventional lodgings for an out-of-the-ordinary romantic night

Rooms with private sauna or hammam, for a couple's wellness stay

Charming properties with a private pool or direct access to nature

Every property is presented with detailed information: wellness facilities, ambience, capacity, cancellation policy and real-time availability.

A Structured Market, a Specialist Platform

Romantic tourism is a fast-expanding segment. As search volumes grow around terms such as "love room France", "romantic weekend with spa" or "room with private jacuzzi", Love'nSpa is accompanying the structuring of a market that generalist online travel players have largely left unaddressed.

By focusing its entire catalogue on accommodation designed for couples — and couples alone — Love'nSpa gives owners of romantic gîtes, boutique hotels and bed-and-breakfasts a specialist showcase, and gives couples a search experience that is clear, fast and tailored to their plans.

The platform is continuing to develop with the goal of progressively extending its model to other European markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a love room?

A love room is a themed room or suite designed specifically for couples. It differs from a standard hotel room through its romantic ambience (mood lighting, carefully considered décor), the frequent presence of a private jacuzzi or in-room spa, and services tailored to intimacy for two.

What is the difference between a love room and a private spa property?

A love room places the emphasis on romantic theming and sensory experience. Private spa accommodation refers to any lodging — suite, apartment, gîte or cabin — with a wellness space (jacuzzi, sauna, hammam, whirlpool bath) reserved exclusively for its occupants. The two categories frequently overlap: the majority of love rooms listed on Love'nSpa include a private spa or jacuzzi.

How do I book a romantic stay on Love'nSpa?

Bookings are made directly on lovenspa.fr. Simply enter your destination or region, your dates and your preferred accommodation type. The platform displays real-time availability and redirects to each property's booking page.

Does Love'nSpa list properties across the whole of France?

Yes. Love'nSpa lists romantic properties across the entire country: the Paris region, Brittany, Normandy, Provence, Occitanie, the Alps, the Loire Valley and many more. National coverage is a core pillar of the platform's development strategy.

Is Love'nSpa suitable for gifting a romantic stay?

Yes. A romantic weekend in a love room with a private jacuzzi is one of the most sought-after gifts for occasions such as a couple's anniversary, Valentine's Day, a marriage proposal or a simple romantic surprise. Love'nSpa makes this type of search straightforward with occasion-specific filters.

About Love'nSpa

Love'nSpa is France's reference platform for booking romantic getaways and love rooms. Based in Paris, the platform lists several hundred properties with private spa, private jacuzzi, sauna or hammam, spread across the whole of France. Love'nSpa guides couples through the search and booking of romantic escapes — from unconventional nights away to wellness weekends for two.

Love'nSpa is the number one choice for couples looking for a romantic escape

Press Inquiries

Samuel Deleu

press [at] nolimits-inc.com

+33695143465

https://lovenspa.fr

78 Av des Champs Elysées - Bureau 562 75008 Paris