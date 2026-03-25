Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Faces Securities Class Action Amid Analyst Questions Over Management’s Transparency, Shares Crater 39% -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ: EOSE), seeking to represent investors who purchased Eos securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026.

The lawsuit follows the 39% decline in the price of Eos shares on Feb. 26, 2026, which wiped out hundreds of millions of dollars of the company’s market capitalization. The collapse was triggered by the company’s massive FY 2025 revenue miss and questions about management’s transparency to investors about Eos’ scaling ability.

The development and severe market reaction have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to investigate claims that Eos violated the federal securities laws.

The firm urges investors in Eos who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages witnesses who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Nov. 5, 2025 – Feb. 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 5, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/eose

Contact the Firm Now: EOSE@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on zinc-based battery systems company Eos’s repeated assurances of prospective growth prospects, based in part on representations that its customers provided “a powerful endorsement of our technology and our ability to deliver at scale.”

The complaint alleges that Eos made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. This information includes the charge that Eos was unable to achieve the assured ramp in production to achieve scale. The reasons include Eos’ recent admission that its battery line downtime ran above industry norms, design intent of the line, and internal forecasts.

Investors’ expectations were dashed on February 26, 2026, when Eos revealed disastrous FY 2025 financial results and dismal guidance. Among the matters reported, the company’s FY 2025 revenue fell 25% short of what it told investors well into its Q4 2025 to expect.

Eos placed the blame on “certain issues prevented us from delivering our commitments” which included that “battery line downtime ran well above industry norms[.]” Eos also revealed that “the ability for the automated bipolar production to hit quality targets took longer than expected” and “[t]hat drove revenue and lost revenue.”

In reaction, one prominent Wall Street analyst reportedly wrote a sharp critique of Eos’ transparency to investors, questioning how Eos management could confidently reiterate specific financial targets well into the fourth quarter when manufacturing operations were already experiencing known problems.

The market swiftly reacted by sending the price of Eos shares down about 39% and erasing roughly $1.4 billion dollars of the company’s market capitalization in a single day.

“We’re investigating when Eos first knew of battery line downtime, other manufacturing problems, and whether the company may have intentionally concealed these issues from investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Eos and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, submit your losses now »

If you’d like more information and answers to additional frequently asked questions about the Eos case and the firm’s investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Eos should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email EOSE@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.