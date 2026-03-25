Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Coty Inc. (COTY)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Coty Inc. (“Coty” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COTY) securities between November 5, 2025 and February 4, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts concerning the true state of Coty’s slowing growth in the beauty market, notably, the Consumer Beauty market was underperforming, margins were compressed by increased marketing investments and there was slowing growth in its Prestige fragrance segment.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Coty should contact the Firm prior to the May 22, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .