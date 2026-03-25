Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (“Atara” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATRA) securities between May 20, 2024 and January 9, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) certain manufacturing issues, as well as deficiencies inherent in the ALLELE study, made it unlikely that the FDA would approve the tabelecleucel BLA; (ii) accordingly, tabelecleucel’s regulatory prospects were overstated; (iii) the aforementioned manufacturing issues also subjected Atara to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny, as well as jeopardized its ongoing clinical trials; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to have a significant negative impact on Atara’s business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Atara should contact the Firm prior to the May 22, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .