Planet 13 Announces Q4 2025 Financial Results 

● Q4 2025 Revenue of $25.2 million ● Q4 2025 Net loss of $4.6 million ● Q4 2025 Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million

All results are reported in United States dollars ($) unless otherwise indicated.

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the “Company”), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis company, today announced its financial results for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025. Planet 13’s financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

“Q4 began the turnaround we were looking for. Revenue stabilized across our footprint during a seasonally soft period, wholesale momentum returned in Nevada, and we exited the quarter with a cleaner, more focused portfolio. We still have a long way to go, but the foundation is in place and we are ready to build on it,” stated Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

“For the first time in several years, the operational and regulatory environment is moving in the same direction as our strategy. The California exit removes a persistent drag, the BHO lab positions us to compete more effectively in Florida, and the federal posture on rescheduling represents the most consequential potential shift this industry has seen. Our focus in 2026 is to reach cash flow positive and demonstrate the earnings power of this portfolio," said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.

Financial Highlights – Q4 – 2025

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

● Revenues were $25.2 million as compared to $30.3 million, a decrease of 16.7%. The decrease in revenue was driven by the tourist environment in Las Vegas and competition in Florida. ● Gross profit was $11.2 million or 44.6% as compared to $13.1 million or 43.2%. ● Operating expenses were $13.1 million, as compared to $14.5 million. ● Net loss of $4.6 million as compared to a net loss of $26.4 million, which included impairment of $18.9 million. ● Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.0 million.

Financial Highlights – Full Year 2025

Operating Results

All comparisons below are to the full year ended December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

● Revenues were $103.4 million as compared to $116.4 million, an decrease of 11.2%. The decrease in revenue was driven by the tourist environment in Las Vegas and competition in Florida. ● Gross profit was $39.9 million or 38.6% as compared to $56.1 million or 48.2%. Gross margin declined due to weaker flower quality in Florida and increased competition and price compression. ● Operating expenses were $59.9 million as compared to $61.3 million, a decrease of 2.2%. ● Net loss of $63.9 million as compared to a net loss of $47.8 million. Net Loss included $29.8 million in non-cash impairment charges. ● Adjusted EBITDA loss of $10.1 million as compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.8 million.

Balance Sheet

All comparisons below are to December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted

● Cash and Restricted Cash of $15.6 million as compared to $25.4 million ● Total assets of $152.3 million as compared to $206.7 million ● Total liabilities of $101.2 million as compared to $94.0 million

Q4 Highlights and Recent Developments

For a more comprehensive overview of these highlights and recent developments, please refer to Planet 13's Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Financial Condition and Results of Operations for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 (the “MD&A”).

● On October 13, 2025, Planet 13 announced the opening of its dispensary in DeLand, Florida. ● On October 20, 2025, Planet 13 announced the opening of its dispensary in Pace, Florida. ● On February 2, 2026, Planet 13 launched a new rewards program. ● On February 12, 2026, Planet 13 announced a substantially complete exit from California.

Results of Operations (Summary)

The following table sets forth consolidated statements of financial information for the three-month and full-year periods ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

(Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended

For the Full Year Ended

and % change based December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, on these figures) 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change Total Revenue $ 25.2 $ 30.3 -16.7 % $ 103.4 $ 116.4 -11.2 % Gross Profit $ 11.2 $ 13.1 -14.1 % $ 39.9 $ 56.1 -28.9 % Gross Profit % 44.6 % 43.2 % 3.1 % 38.6 % 48.2 % -20.0 % Operating Expenses $ 13.1 $ 14.5 -9.6 % $ 59.9 $ 61.3 -2.2 % Operating Expenses % 52 % 48 % 58.0 % 52.7 % 10.1 % Net Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes $ (0.5 ) $ (25.1 ) -98.2 % $ (52.3 ) $ (35.6 ) 46.8 % Net Loss $ (4.6 ) $ (26.4 ) -82.5 % $ (63.9 ) $ (47.8 ) 33.7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.3 ) $ (0.0 ) 6324.5 % $ (10.1 ) $ 4.8 -309.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin % -1.2 % 0.0 % (9.7 )% 4.1 %

The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at https://investors.planet13.com/overview/default.aspx. The Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year and the accompanying financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ and on its website at https://investors.planet13.com/overview/default.aspx

This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Conference Call

Planet 13 will host a conference call on March 25, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year financial results and provide investors with key business highlights, strategy and outlook. The call will be chaired by Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO, Larry Scheffler, Co-CEO, and Steve Mclean, Interim CFO.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: March 25, 2026 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Call Registration Link: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I9280322

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

There are financial measures included in this press release that are not in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures and metrics presented by other publicly traded companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes certain investors use these measures and metrics as a means of assessing financial performance. EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before share-based compensation, the change in fair value of warrants and one-time non-recurring expenses.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods presented:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in millions For the Three Months Ended For the Full Year Ended and % change based December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, on these figures) 2025 2024 change 2025 2024 change Net Loss $ (4.6 ) $ (26.4 ) -82.5 % $ (63.9 ) $ (47.8 ) 33.7 % Add impact of: Interest expense $ (0.2 ) $ (0.0 ) 369.2 % $ 0.5 $ 0.3 43.1 % Provision for income taxes $ 4.2 $ 1.3 220.6 % $ 11.6 $ 12.2 -4.5 % Depreciation and amortization $ 1.6 $ 2.3 -30.3 % $ 7.0 $ 8.9 -20.5 % Depreciation included in cost of goods sold $ 1.1 $ 1.3 -15.8 % $ 4.4 $ 4.6 -4.5 % EBITDA $ 2.1 $ (21.6 ) -109.6 % $ (40.4 ) $ (21.9 ) 84.8 % Impairment losses $ - $ 18.9 -100.0 % $ 29.8 $ 21.3 40.3 % (Gain)/Loss on sale of assets $ 0.3 $ - 0.0 % $ 2.4 $ - 0.0 % Gain on property recovered in legal settlements $ - $ - 0.0 % $ (5.1 ) $ - 0.0 % Reserve for slow moving inventory $ 0.0 $ - 0.0 % $ 3.6 $ - 0.0 % Gain on settlement of Note Payable $ (1.3 ) $ - 0.0 % $ (1.3 ) $ - 0.0 % Gain on early lease termination $ (2.6 ) $ - 0.0 % $ (2.6 ) $ - 0.0 % Professional fees expensed related to M&A activities $ 0.0 $ 0.8 -95.3 % $ 0.3 $ 1.2 -71.8 % Expenses related to El Capitan Matter $ 0.0 $ 0.6 -97.2 % $ 0.7 $ 2.6 -72.0 % Loss related to discontinued Planet 13 Florida Inc operations $ - $ - 0.0 % $ - $ 1.5 -100.0 % Share-based compensation and related premiums $ 1.2 $ 1.3 -12.1 % $ 2.3 $ 0.2 1195.8 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (0.3 ) $ (0.0 ) 6324.5 % $ (10.1 ) $ 4.8 -309.3 %



About Planet 13

Planet 13 (https://planet13.com) is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 30 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 34 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on X @ShopPlanet13 and on Instagram @planet13official_.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such “plans”, “expects”, “proposed”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the Company’s fourth quarter 2025 financial performance and expectations for future financial performance. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025 and any of the Company’s subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

For further inquiries, please contact:

LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations

mark.kuindersma@loderockadvisors.com

Bob Groesbeck and Larry Scheffler

Co-Chief Executive Officers

ir@planet13lasvegas.com





PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In United States Dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 5,325,031 $ 23,384,493 Restricted Cash 10,250,000 2,050,584 Accounts Receivable 1,007,891 1,473,156 Inventory 18,138,394 22,821,994 Other Receivables 3,754,563 - Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 2,659,056 4,568,816 Total Current Assets 41,134,935 54,299,043 Property, Plant and Equipment 34,121,678 63,511,423 Intangible Assets and Goodwill 42,903,931 48,763,931 Right of Use Assets - Operating 31,489,308 38,229,399 Long-term Deposits and Other Assets 829,164 1,033,758 Deferred Tax Asset 1,798,654 896,525 TOTAL ASSETS $ 152,277,670 $ 206,734,079 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Current: Accounts Payable $ 7,212,187 $ 7,421,921 Accrued Expenses 4,632,011 7,285,415 Income Taxes Payable 159,080 139,480 Notes Payable - Current Portion 9,750,000 8,681,684 Operating Lease Liabilities 1,385,566 1,818,588 Total Current Liabilities 23,138,844 25,347,088 Long-Term Liabilities: Operating Lease Liabilities 43,213,442 46,448,666 Other Long-term Liabilities 1,250,433 1,220,722 Uncertain Tax Positions 33,041,402 19,321,475 Deferred Tax Liability 506,836 1,682,207 Total Liabilities 101,150,957 94,020,158 Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, no par value, 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 325,670,800 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 325,163,800 at December 31, 2024 - - Preferred Stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 0 at December 31, 2024 - - Additional Paid-In Capital 371,157,826 368,821,339 Deficit (320,031,113 ) (256,107,418 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 51,126,713 112,713,921 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 152,277,670 $ 206,734,079





PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In United States Dollars, except share amounts)

December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues, net of discounts $ 103,378,829 $ 116,408,966 Cost of Goods Sold (63,506,121 ) (60,298,520 ) Gross Profit 39,872,708 56,110,446 Expenses: General and Administrative 51,624,055 51,171,892 Sales and Marketing 5,457,591 5,805,721 Lease Expense 5,186,280 4,511,997 Impairment loss 29,844,227 21,275,942 Depreciation and Amortization 7,048,237 8,860,921 Total Expenses 99,160,390 91,626,473 Loss From Operations (59,287,682 ) (35,516,027 ) Other Income (Expense): Interest income (expense), net (476,721 ) (333,082 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (3,113 ) (14,942 ) Other Income, net 7,487,533 257,438 Total Other Income (Expense) 7,007,699 (90,586 ) Loss Before Provision for Income Taxes (52,279,983 ) (35,606,613 ) Provision For Income Taxes Current Tax expense (13,721,212 ) (14,210,082 ) Deferred Tax recovery (expense) 2,077,500 2,019,839 (11,643,712 ) (12,190,243 ) Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ (63,923,695 ) $ (47,796,856 ) Loss per Share Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares of Common Stock Basic and diluted 325,338,047 292,166,589





PLANET 13 HOLDINGS INC.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In United States Dollars)