Update 2: Air Canada Provides Additional Information on Air Canada Express Flight AC8646

MONTRÉAL, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Canada Special Assistance Team remains in New York and is continuing their work providing support to passengers, the crew and loved ones of those involved in Air Canada Express flight 8646, operated by Jazz Aviation, on March 22.

As of today, four of the injured passengers and crew remain in hospital.

The aircraft has been released and Air Canada’s Maintenance teams who are on site in New York, will move the aircraft as soon as it is safe, to a secured hangar.

Once the aircraft is in the hangar, Air Canada teams will begin the process of reuniting people with baggage and personal belongings. Items will be safely returned as soon as possible, although the process of sorting and identifying all belongings from the aircraft will take time.

Air Canada and Jazz Aviation are cooperating with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and the National Transportation Safety Board in the United States in the investigation of the cause of this accident.

Family and friends who need information about passengers on Air Canada Express flight AC8646 may telephone Air Canada at 1-800-961-7099.

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