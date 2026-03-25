SPARC AI Appoints On-Ground Referral Agent in Ukraine to Accelerate Defense Engagement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPARC AI Inc. (the “Company”) (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) (Frankfurt: 5OV0) today announced the appointment of an on-ground referral agent operating within Ukraine to deepen the Company's commercial engagement with Ukrainian defense stakeholders. The appointment reflects SPARC AI's commitment to accelerating the deployment of its Overwatch GPS-denied navigation and target acquisition platform in the world's most actively contested battlefield environment.

The referral agent is based in-country and maintains established direct relationships with active Ukrainian defense personnel, providing SPARC AI with a level of access and on-the-ground intelligence that cannot be replicated through remote engagement. The appointment is structured as a non-exclusive arrangement and has been designed specifically to complement — not replace or disrupt — SPARC AI's existing Ukrainian partnerships and the Company's recently announced drone testing programme in Ukraine.

SPARC AI's Overwatch platform provides AI enabled position assurance and target acquisition capability in environments where GPS is denied, degraded, or actively jammed. Ukraine's operational theatre represents one of the most demanding real-world test environments for these capabilities globally, with GPS jamming and spoofing among the most pervasive electronic warfare challenges faced by Ukrainian forces.

The agent's remit is focused on identifying and facilitating introductions to Ukrainian defense procurement personnel and operational units evaluating autonomous systems technology for immediate deployment. It is expected the Agent will leverage their existing relationships in the local defense industry. All engagements introduced through this channel will be subject to SPARC AI's standard commercial processes, compliance frameworks, and applicable export control requirements.

The appointment is part of a broader expansion of SPARC AI's international commercial footprint as the Company moves to convert its technical validation work into active commercial agreements. SPARC AI will provide further updates as commercial engagements progress. The Company cannot provide identifiable details of the referral agent or specific defense contacts given the operational security sensitivities of the Ukrainian theatre.

About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach makes GPS-denied capability for target acquisition and navigation accessible at the price point and scale that modern drone operations demand, from single platforms to fleets of thousands.

For further information contact:

Anoosh Manzoori, Chief Executive Officer

SPARC AI Inc.

E-mail: anoosh@sparcai.net

Web : http://www.sparcai.co

Tel: (213) 459-3994

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This news release contains “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the filing of the Offering Document, the anticipated participation of management in the Offering, the intended use of proceeds from the Offering, the expected timing for completion of the Offering and other factors or information.

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