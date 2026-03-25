Dyadic Announces 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Company Progress

Commercial launch of AlbuFree™ DX recombinant human albumin by Proliant Health & Biologicals using Dyadic’s production platform, with Dyadic eligible to receive a share of profits from product sales

Expanded strategic collaboration with Fermbox Bio, including the launch of animal-origin-free recombinant DNase I (RNase-free) as the first commercialized product under the expanded partnership

Signed an OEM distribution agreement with IBT Bioservices to commercialize Dyadic’s recombinant DNase I and transferrin for research and cell culture applications through IBT’s global distribution channels

Entered a development and commercialization agreement with BRIG Bio to produce animal-free bovine alpha-lactalbumin for global nutrition markets, which includes funded development, milestones, and potential revenue participation

Inzymes announced plans to commercialize recombinant non-animal bovine chymosin in 2026 after meeting development milestones and making an additional milestone payment to Dyadic

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investment grade securities of $8.6 million as of December 31, 2025

Dyadic to host an earnings call at 5:00 pm ET

JUPITER, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyadic International, Inc. (“Dyadic”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DYAI), d/b/a, Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a global biotechnology company producing precision-engineered, animal-free proteins and enzymes for diverse commercial applications, today reported its financial results for 2025 along with significant corporate achievements.

“During 2025 and into early 2026, we have continued to execute our strategy to transition Dyadic into a commercially driven organization by broadening market access, introducing new products, and deepening our partner network across life sciences, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial sectors,” said Joe Hazelton, President and Chief Operating Officer of Dyadic. “The commercial launch of AlbuFree™ DX with Proliant, our expanded collaboration and product launch with Fermbox, our OEM distribution agreement with IBT Bioservices, our development and commercialization agreement with BRIG BIO, and ongoing progress with Inzymes demonstrate the tangible progress we are making to leverage our microbial production platforms to produce products thus enabling recurring revenue streams.”

Mr. Hazelton added, “We remain committed to accelerating commercialization of our expanding portfolio of animal-free proteins and enzymes, providing our partners with scalable manufacturing solutions, and increasing the number of products and channels through which Dyadic can generate long-term value.”

Recent Company Developments and Updates

Life Sciences

Recombinant Serum Albumin (AlbuFree™ DX): In February 2026, Proliant Health and Biologicals announced the commercial launch of AlbuFree™ DX recombinant human albumin, produced using Dyadic’s production platform. Dyadic is entitled to a share of profits from commercial sales.

OEM Distribution Agreement with IBT Bioservices: In March 2026, Dyadic entered into an OEM distribution agreement with IBT Bioservices to commercialize recombinant DNase I and transferrin through IBT’s global distribution channels.

DNase-1 (RNase-free): Dyadic completed production validation of recombinant DNase I and, in March 2026, together with Fermbox Bio, launched DNase I (RNase-free) as the first product commercialized under their expanded collaboration.

Recombinant Transferrin and Growth Factors: Dyadic continues to advance its animal-free transferrin and fibroblast growth factor (FGF) products for use in cell culture media, diagnostics, and research.

Reagent Proteins and Nucleic Acid Enzymes: Dyadic is advancing a portfolio of enzymes for DNA and RNA manipulation, including RNase inhibitors and T7 RNA polymerase.

Food and Nutrition

Alpha-Lactalbumin: In December 2025, Dyadic signed a development and commercialization agreement with BRIG Bio to create recombinant bovine alpha-lactalbumin for global nutrition markets.

Human Lactoferrin: Dyadic has established a stable cell line for recombinant human lactoferrin production and is continuing optimization and characterization efforts supporting future nutrition uses.

Non-Animal Dairy Enzymes: Dyadic’s partner Inzymes announced plans to launch recombinant non-animal bovine chymosin in 2026 following achievement of development milestones.

Food and Nutrition Pipeline Expansion: Dyadic anticipates broadening both partner-led and internal development programs focused on non-animal dairy proteins, selected food and nutrition enzymes, and related baking and brewing enzyme applications.

Bio-Industrial Products

Expanded Fermbox Bio Collaboration: Dyadic expanded its collaboration with Fermbox Bio to expand the development and manufacturing of animal-free recombinant proteins and enzymes, supporting continued growth of Dyadic’s product portfolio and production capabilities across life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets.

EN3ZYME™ Platform: Fermbox Bio previously launched EN3ZYME™, an enzyme cocktail produced using the Dapibus™ platform that converts agricultural residues into fermentable cellulosic sugars and fulfilled its first large scale order in 2025 with sampling activity now extending into the Asia Pacific region.

Biopharmaceutical Programs

Expanding Access to C1 for Vaccine and Antibody Development: Dyadic is advancing collaborations with global health organizations, academic institutions, and industry partners to expand access to its C1 protein production platform for vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. These programs generate non-dilutive funding and support the longer-term development of potential pharmaceutical products, while maintaining the Company’s primary focus on non-pharmaceutical markets.

Dyadic is advancing collaborations with global health organizations, academic institutions, and industry partners to expand access to its C1 protein production platform for vaccines and monoclonal antibodies. These programs generate non-dilutive funding and support the longer-term development of potential pharmaceutical products, while maintaining the Company’s primary focus on non-pharmaceutical markets. Gates Foundation Collaboration: Under an approximately $3.1 million grant, of which approximately $2.4 million has been received to date, Dyadic is developing low-cost monoclonal antibodies targeting RSV and malaria, with early data demonstrating comparability to CHO-derived antibodies.

Under an approximately $3.1 million grant, of which approximately $2.4 million has been received to date, Dyadic is developing low-cost monoclonal antibodies targeting RSV and malaria, with early data demonstrating comparability to CHO-derived antibodies. CEPI / Fondazione Biotecnopolo di Siena (FBS) Program: Dyadic is participating in a $4.5 million CEPI-funded program, with eligibility to receive up to $2.4 million, to advance recombinant vaccine development using its C1 platform, including scale-up toward cGMP manufacturing. An H5 antigen is currently in preclinical evaluation, with additional diagnostic applications under review.

Dyadic is participating in a $4.5 million CEPI-funded program, with eligibility to receive up to $2.4 million, to advance recombinant vaccine development using its C1 platform, including scale-up toward cGMP manufacturing. An H5 antigen is currently in preclinical evaluation, with additional diagnostic applications under review. Additional Early- to Mid-Stage Programs: Dyadic is engaged in a portfolio of government- and partner-supported programs, including: NIAID/NIH (LMIV): Technology transfer supporting malaria vaccine candidates advancing toward potential clinical selection, with alignment to BARDA initiatives The Scripps Research Institute: Development of prefusion RSV and multivalent respiratory vaccine antigens (RSV, hMPV, PIV3)

AdaptVac (CEPI-supported): Participation in a $12.4 million filovirus vaccine program utilizing VLP-based approaches

European Vaccines Hub (EVH): Participation in a €170 million EU-backed pandemic preparedness initiative Uvax Bio (CEPI-funded): Evaluation of C1 for MERS vaccine antigen production Rabian (EUROSTARS RABIVA consortium): Rabies vaccine development program with potential future milestones, royalties, and equity value

Dyadic is engaged in a portfolio of government- and partner-supported programs, including:

Corporate Development

CRISPR License Agreement: Dyadic entered into a non-exclusive CRISPR/Cas9 license agreement with ERS Genomics to expand its genetic engineering capabilities and accelerate strain optimization across its proprietary microbial production platforms.

Corporate Rebrand and Website Launch: Dyadic rebranded as Dyadic Applied BioSolutions and launched a redesigned corporate website to better support product commercialization and customer engagement.

Expanding Commercial Efforts in Asia: Dyadic engaged Intralink to expand commercial development activities in Japan and South Korea, facilitating market entry for its animal-free proteins.

Peer-Reviewed Publication: A study published in Vaccine (October 24, 2025) reported successful production and characterization of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein using Dyadic’s C1 expression platform.

Financial Highlights

Cash Position: As of December 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and the carrying value of investment-grade securities, including accrued interest, were approximately $8.59 million compared to $9.29 million as of December 31, 2024.

Revenue: Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased to $3.09 million from $3.50 million in the prior year. This decline was primarily driven by a $638,000 reduction in research and development revenue, reflecting fewer active collaborations. License and milestone revenue totaled $265,000 in 2025, derived from the Inzymes and BrigBio agreements, compared to $1.89 million in 2024 from Inzymes and Proliant agreements. These decreases were partially offset by a $1.86 million increase in grant revenue from the Gates Foundation and CEPI in 2025.

Cost of Revenue: Cost of research and development revenue decreased to $601,000 for 2025, compared to $1.20 million in the prior year. Grant-related costs totaled $1.72 million in 2025, compared to none in 2024.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses increased modestly to $2.16 million in 2025 from $2.04 million in 2024, driven by a higher level of internal research activities aimed at accelerating product development.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses decreased to $5.76 million in 2025 from $6.13 million in 2024. The reduction was primarily due to lower management incentive compensation ($225,000), share-based compensation ($166,000), and insurance costs ($51,000), partially offset by higher professional services ($51,000) and other expenses ($18,000).

Loss from Operations: Loss from operations increased to $7.19 million in 2025, compared to $5.90 million in 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to lower license and milestone revenue, partially offset by reduced G&A expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $7.36 million or $(0.23), compared to a net loss of $5.81 million or $(0.20) per share, in 2024.

Conference Call Information

Date: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Dial-in numbers: Toll Free: +1-877-407-9219 / +1 412-652-1274

Conference ID: 13758915

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=KTBXw5BI.

An archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after completion of the live event and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.dyadic.com. To access the replay of the webcast, please follow the webcast link above.

About Dyadic Applied BioSolutions

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions is a global biotechnology company that uses its proprietary microbial platforms to produce recombinant proteins that are sold or licensed to partners across the life sciences, food and nutrition, and bio-industrial markets. These high-quality proteins are designed to enable customers to develop more efficient, scalable, and sustainable products. Dyadic’s Dapibus™ and C1 expression systems support flexible, cost-effective manufacturing, and are the foundation of a growing portfolio of commercial and partnered programs.

For more information, please visit http://www.dyadic.com.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act, including those regarding Dyadic International’s expectations, intentions, strategies, and beliefs pertaining to future events or future financial performance, such as the success of our clinical trial and interest in our protein production platforms, our research projects and third-party collaborations, as well as the availability of necessary funding. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of the words “expect,” “should,” intend,” anticipate,” “will,” “project,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” or “continue” or other similar terms or variations of them. Forward-looking statements involve many risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Dyadic’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (i) our history of net losses; (ii) market and regulatory acceptance of our microbial protein production platforms and other technologies; (iii) failure to commercialize our microbial protein production platforms or our other technologies; (iv) competition, including from alternative technologies; (v) the results of nonclinical studies and clinical trials; (vi) our capital needs; (vii) changes in global economic and financial conditions; (viii) our reliance on information technology; (ix) our dependence on third parties; (x) government regulations and environmental, social and governance issues; (xi) intellectual property risks; and (xii) our ability to comply with the listing standards of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. For a more complete description of the risks that could cause our actual results to differ from our current expectations, please see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Dyadic’s annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Dyadic’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website and at www.dyadic.com. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and except as required by applicable law, Dyadic assumes no obligation to publicly update any such forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Contact:

Dyadic International, Inc.

Ping Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (561) 743-8333

Email: ir@dyadic.com





DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues: Research and development revenue $ 967,311 $ 1,605,220 Grant revenue 1,858,034 — License and milestone revenue 265,000 1,890,169 Total revenue 3,090,345 3,495,389 Costs and expenses: Costs of research and development revenue 600,700 1,194,624 Costs of grant revenue 1,719,160 — Research and development 2,154,666 2,044,253 General and administrative 5,761,735 6,134,773 Foreign currency exchange loss 46,900 22,561 Total costs and expenses 10,283,161 9,396,211 Loss from operations (7,192,816 ) (5,900,822 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 284,085 456,992 Gain on sale of Alphazyme — 62,642 Interest expense (332,054 ) (288,142 ) Interest expense - related party (123,843 ) (139,829 ) Total other income (expense), net (171,812 ) 91,663 Net loss $ (7,364,628 ) $ (5,809,159 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.20 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 32,624,323 29,318,123

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Item 1 of Dyadic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026.





DYADIC INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,622,331 $ 6,506,750 Short-term investment securities 2,698,661 2,756,577 Restricted cash 1,231,168 — Interest receivable 35,129 24,248 Accounts receivable 1,090,297 237,027 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 219,067 303,066 Total current assets 9,896,653 9,827,668 Non-current assets: Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 38,535 92,211 Other assets 10,537 10,396 Total assets $ 9,945,725 $ 9,930,275 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 852,024 $ 482,320 Accrued expenses 967,974 970,462 Deferred research and development obligations 1,730,852 833,813 Operating lease liability, current portion 34,621 54,249 Accrued interest 60,000 80,000 Accrued interest- related party 41,800 27,173 Total current liabilities 3,687,271 2,448,017 Non-current liabilities: Convertible notes, net of issuance costs 2,962,304 3,911,471 Convertible notes, net of issuance costs - related party 2,063,740 1,065,876 Operating lease liability, net of current portion — 34,621 Total liabilities 8,713,315 7,459,985 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.0001 par value: Authorized shares - 5,000,000; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $.001 par value: Authorized shares - 100,000,000; issued shares - 48,441,300 and 42,089,301, outstanding shares - 36,187,798 and 29,835,799 as of December 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively 48,442 42,090 Additional paid-in capital 113,564,991 107,444,595 Treasury stock shares held at cost - 12,253,502 (18,929,915 ) (18,929,915 ) Accumulated deficit (93,451,108 ) (86,086,480 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,232,410 2,470,290 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,945,725 $ 9,930,275

See Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Item 1 of Dyadic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026.