Grapevine Communications Expands to Kansas City with First Licensed Location

Sarasota, Florida, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grapevine Communications, an award-winning marketing and communications agency, today announced its expansion into Kansas City through its first licensed location. The office will be led by AI Solutions Architect Casey Justus.

The Kansas City launch marks the introduction of Grapevine’s ownership model, a strategic initiative designed to partner with experienced professionals in key markets and provide the structure, resources and operational framework of an established agency.

Justus brings 18 years of experience helping organizations modernize systems, improve efficiency and integrate emerging technologies into real-world operations. He has led complex system migrations and developed advanced workflows that streamline how teams work and communicate.

He joins Grapevine from Bizantic AI in Kansas City, where he held a principal leadership role focused on designing and implementing intelligent systems for enterprise clients. Justus has a proven track record of leading $30B+ legacy migrations, implementing Agentic AI workflows and reimagining monolithic applications into agile systems.

“This is an important step for Grapevine,” said Allison Imre, CEO of Grapevine Communications. “We’ve built a strong foundation over the past two decades, and this model allows us to grow with the right people in the right markets, without losing what makes our work effective.”

“We are creating opportunities for experienced professionals to build and lead their own agency within a proven structure,” Imre added. “That approach allows us to expand while staying true to how we work and what our clients expect from us.”

“What drew me to Grapevine is the balance between strategic thinking and real partnership,” said Justus. “There is a clear opportunity to bring that approach into new markets and build something meaningful at the local level.”

As part of this expansion, Grapevine is now accepting applications from experienced professionals interested in launching licensed locations in select markets. Qualified owners will operate with the support of Grapevine’s established systems, resources and agency network while building and leading a local presence.

For more information or to apply for consideration, visit https://grapeinc.com/ownership/.

About Grapevine Communications

Founded in 2002, Grapevine Communications is a full-service, multi-award-winning advertising, marketing, and public relations firm with offices in Lakewood Ranch and downtown Sarasota, Florida, serving clients nationwide. For more than two decades, Grapevine has partnered with organizations of all sizes to deliver strategic thinking and standout creative that drives measurable growth. The agency specializes in brand development, website design, video production, public relations, and integrated digital campaigns. Known for its collaborative approach and commitment to going all in for its clients, Grapevine combines insight, innovation, and execution to move businesses forward. For more information, visit https://grapeinc.com/.

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