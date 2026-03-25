Inventronics Announces 2025 Year End Financial Results

 | Source: Inventronics Limited Inventronics Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventronics Limited (“Corporation”) (IVX:TSX Venture), a designer and manufacturer of enclosures for the telecommunication, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA, today announced its 2025 audited annual and unaudited 2025 Q4 financial results.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net earnings of $282,000, or 5.8 cents per share, on revenue of $8,247,000 compared to a net loss of $62,000, or 1.3 cents per share, on revenue of $6,309,000 for the 2024 fiscal year. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation reported a net loss of $151,000, or 3.1 cents per share, on revenue of $1,552,000 compared to a net loss of $242,000, or 5.0 cents per share, on revenue of $1,304,000, for the same period in 2024.

   
Income HighlightsThree months ended
 Twelve months ended
 
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)Dec 31
2025		 Dec 31
2024		 Dec 31
2025		 Dec 31
2024		 
Revenue1,552 1,304 8,247 6,309 
Net earnings (loss)(151)(242)282 (62)
Basic earnings (loss) per share(3.1(5.05.8¢(1.3
      


Statement of Financial Position Highlights  
(in thousands of dollars)
As at		Dec 31
2025		Dec 31
2024
Working capital1,7611,536
Property, plant and equipment3,1493,244
Long-term debt, excluding current portion2,0502,250
Shareholders’ equity2,5812,267
   
   

Further information about the financial results of the Corporation can be found in the Corporation's audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025 and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, which have been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Inventronics

Inventronics Limited designs and manufactures enclosures and other products for an array of customers in the telecommunication, cable, electric distribution, energy, and other industries in Canada and the USA. The Corporation owns its ISO 9001-registered production facility in Brandon, Manitoba. Shares of Inventronics trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “IVX.” For more information about the Corporation, its products and its services, go to www.inventronics.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Dan J. Stearne, President and CEO(204) 717-0487dstearne@inventronics.com
   

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


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