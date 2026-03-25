Unisport Group Acquires Arocam to Launch First Global Omnichannel Soccer Ecosystem

TAUNTON, Mass., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisport Group, the world’s leading soccer-focused digital commerce and content platform, today announced the acquisition of Arocam, Inc., the leading omnichannel soccer specialty retailer in the United States. The transaction marks Unisport’s strategic expansion into North America ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, positioning the company to capitalize on what is expected to be unprecedented growth in US soccer participation and fandom.





The acquisition establishes the first truly global omnichannel soccer ecosystem, integrating community engagement, storytelling, digital commerce, club partnerships, software, premium retail, and brand partnerships all under one unified platform. Following the transaction, Arocam LLC and its flagship retail banner WeGotSoccer will operate under the name Unisport Soccer, maintaining its existing retail footprint and strategic partnerships while leveraging Unisport’s global brand strength and digital capabilities.

Unisport Group is backed by private equity investor Innova Capital, which has been the majority shareholder since 2023 alongside founder Marcin Radziwon and other co-investors.

Strategic Expansion Ahead of World Cup 2026™

As North America prepares to host the FIFA World Cup 2026™, the sport is experiencing record growth across all levels, from grassroots participation through continued professional league development. The combined strengths of Unisport and Arocam uniquely position the group to meet the rising demand from players, fans, and clubs nationwide.

Unisport will introduce what it considers the world’s most advanced online soccer store to the North American market alongside an expansion of its video-driven digital storytelling as well as a rapid premium retail brick-and-mortar expansion. The strategy is designed to drive accelerated growth through the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and beyond.

Combined revenues for 2026 are expected to approach EUR 350 million (USD 400 million), supported by a double-digit CAGR over the past decade and approximately 650 employees globally.

A Powerful Combination of Commerce, Culture, and Community

Founded in Europe, Unisport has built a global reputation at the intersection of soccer community, digital storytelling, and commerce. The company has cultivated:

• Over 12 million global social media followers

• Approx. 1.5 billion YouTube views

• 2.3 million members in its soccer loyalty program

• More than 500,000 Club members and soccer families under long-term contract

• Over 600,000 US-based social media followers and 60 million US views in the past 12 months alone

• 26 premium retail locations globally, including 6 in the US in all 3 time zones (MA, FL, CA, TX)

• Club Management Software (SportBM) providing a comprehensive management tool for Club partners

The acquisition combines Unisport’s digital engagement, e-commerce leadership, and global brand partnerships with Arocam’s nationwide retail presence, grassroots reach, and longstanding credibility within the American soccer ecosystem. Arocam, in a long-term partnership with Univision, the leading Spanish-speaking network in North America, developed, launched, and manages TUDN Fan Shop - the #1 online destination for the US-based Hispanic Futbol fan. It is also the official retail and event partner of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) in the United States.

Executive Commentary

“Unisport has been highly successful in connecting with the North American soccer community through social media and has become the leading video content provider for American soccer fans,” said Michael Burk, CEO of Unisport Group. “From today forward, Arocam and its main banner WeGotSoccer will operate under the name Unisport Soccer. The business will continue to grow its retail and team operations while benefiting from Unisport’s digital brand awareness, global scale, social media reach, e-commerce expertise, and partnerships with leading soccer brands and creators.”

Michael O’Connor, CEO of Arocam, Inc., added: “This investment will spur a rapid expansion into a number of underserved markets here in the US, bringing the Unisport Soccer brand closer to the consumer. These are exciting times as we leverage the global strength of the Unisport brand to create new opportunities across product innovation, exclusive launches, content collaborations, and community-driven activations, all serving to elevate consumer engagement with our game.”

Łukasz Cyran, Partner at Innova Capital, commented: “We have been very impressed by what Arocam and the Team have achieved and are excited to welcome it into the Innova portfolio and the Unisport Group. This transaction exemplifies how Innova creates value through operational excellence, international expansion, and disciplined buy-and-build execution. We are proud to support the joint team in their ambition to establish the leading global soccer ecosystem.”

Building the Leading Global Soccer Ecosystem

With complementary geographies, aligned distribution channels, and shared expertise, the combined group is positioned for continued global expansion. The ambition is clear: to build a comprehensive ecosystem serving the full spectrum of soccer fans, players, and clubs, and to strengthen its position as the world’s leading omnichannel soccer platform.

About Unisport Group

Unisport Group is a global soccer-focused commerce and content platform headquartered in Europe. The company operates at the intersection of digital commerce, sport tech, media, community engagement, and retail, serving millions of soccer players and fans worldwide.

About Arocam, Inc.

Arocam, Inc., founded in 1994, is the leading omnichannel soccer specialty retailer in the United States, operating both premium retail brick-and-mortar nationwide and e-commerce under its flagship banner WeGotSoccer. Arocam also manages the Hispanic-focused TUDNFanshop.com, PlayerPrinting.com, a B2B-focused distributor of licensed Name & Numbers, and WeGotTeam.com, a provider of team uniforms in the multi-sport space.

About Innova Capital

Innova Capital is a leading private equity firm in Central Europe, investing in mid-sized companies across multiple sectors and supporting growth through strategic expansion and operational excellence.

U.S. Media Contact:

Adam Borbely media@unisportsoccer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/795a3225-7768-4c7f-b940-5e1d03b6da9c