Marex Group plc files its Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marex Group plc (‘Marex’, NASDAQ: MRX), the diversified global financial services platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year which ended on December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2026.

The full report is available via the Marex website here: https://ir.marex.com/financials/annual-reports

Marex will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@marex.com.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) provides market access, infrastructure services and essential liquidity to clients across global commodity and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, with access to more than 60 exchanges. Marex has over 3,400 active clients, including some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. With more than 50 offices worldwide, the Group has over 3000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com .

Enquiries please contact:

Marex: Nicola Ratchford / Adam Strachan

+44 778 654 8889 / +1 914 200 2508

nratchford@marex.com / astrachan@marex.com

FTI Consulting US / UK

+1 716 525 7239 / +44 7976870961

marex@fticonsulting.com