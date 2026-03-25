GOWell Technology Limited and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V Announce Public Filing of Registration Statement on Form F-4 in Connection with Proposed Business Combination

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOWell Technology Limited (“GOWell” or the “Company”), a global one-stop-shop for innovative well logging solutions in the energy sector, and Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: IPEX) (“Inflection Point”), a special purpose acquisition company, have announced the public filing of their joint registration statement on Form F-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) related to their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”).

The Registration Statement contains a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus of Inflection Point that discloses important information about Inflection Point, GOWell and the Business Combination, including a business overview of GOWell, terms of the Business Combination, pro forma financial information of the combined company, and risk factors. The Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective by the SEC, and the information contained therein is subject to change. The Registration Statement was officially filed with the SEC on March 23, 2026, and can be viewed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. For the direct link to the Form F-4 filing, visit: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0002097557/000121390026033178/ea0268687-03.htm.

Upon the closing of the Business Combination, the combined company will be named GOWell Energy Technology and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GOW". The Business Combination is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory and stockholder approvals.

About GOWell Technology Limited

GOWell Technology Limited is an international company that provides a wide range of innovative well logging technologies and distributed sensing solutions for energy companies globally. The Company maintains a multi-disciplinary research and development team with a robust patent portfolio of technology aimed to solve complex industry challenges. GOWell’s solutions can be applied to a wide range of wells from traditional energy to energy transition. The Company has a global, diverse customer base with long-term relationships with the key major oil service companies and operators in the energy sector. Headquartered in Singapore, GOWell has a global manufacturing and procurement network, with regional hubs in the United States and UAE in addition to regional operations in more than 50 countries.

For more information about GOWell Technology Limited, visit www.gowell.energy.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp V.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. V is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination.

Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Georg Venturatos

949-574-3860

GOWell@gateway-grp.com

Media Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Zach Kadletz, Ryan Deloney

949-574-3860

GOWell@gateway-grp.com