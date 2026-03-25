Retire With Equity Announces “Your Retirement Reset” by Susan Pimento to Be Published by ECW Press, Due in Stores September 8, 2026

Toronto, ONTARIO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retire With Equity, a Canadian education and advocacy platform focused on retirement financing, announced today that Your Retirement Reset: How to Convert Home Equity into Financial Security by Susan Pimento will be published by ECW Press and released in stores on September 8, 2026. The book introduces a practical framework designed to help Canadians approaching retirement better understand and incorporate home equity into long-term financial planning, as rising costs, longer lifespans, and increasing income uncertainty continue to reshape retirement expectations.

Author & Equity Advocate Susan Pimento

As more Canadians approach retirement, facing longer lifespans, rising costs, shrinking pension certainty, and growing anxiety about outliving their savings, author and financial expert Susan Pimento is offering a timely new roadmap. Her upcoming book, Your Retirement Reset: How to Convert Home Equity into Financial Security, published by ECW Press, will be released on September 8, 2026, and is now available for pre-order.

In the book, Pimento explores one of the most overlooked realities in Canadian retirement planning: many older adults have built significant wealth in their homes but lack the guidance, language, or confidence to use that equity strategically. Rather than focusing only on saving, Your Retirement Reset helps readers understand how to convert accumulated assets into sustainable income, greater peace of mind, and more freedom to age on their own terms.

For many Canadians, home is more than a place to live. It is their largest asset and, increasingly, one of the only meaningful financial levers available in retirement. Yet conversations about home equity remain misunderstood, delayed, or avoided altogether — often until families are forced to make decisions under stress or in crisis.

“Your Retirement Reset speaks directly to one of the defining financial challenges facing Canadians today: how to build a secure retirement in a world where traditional assumptions no longer hold,” said Jennifer Smith, Acquisitions Editor for ECW Press. Susan Pimento brings clarity, compassion, and deep practical knowledge to a subject that many readers urgently need help understanding.”

Blending practical guidance with real-life examples, the book helps readers evaluate retirement needs, better understand the role of housing wealth, navigate difficult family conversations, and balance personal financial security with legacy goals. At its core, the book addresses a growing emotional and financial reality for older adults: the fear of running out. With a clear and accessible voice, Pimento challenges outdated assumptions around retirement and argues that Canadians need a more complete and realistic framework — one that reflects how people are actually aging, living, and managing money today.

Too many Canadians have done what they were told to do — work hard, pay off the mortgage, save what they can — only to arrive at retirement feeling uncertain, underprepared, and afraid of making the wrong move,” said Susan Pimento, author of Your Retirement Reset. “This book is about giving people permission to think differently. Home equity is not just a legacy asset. For many, it can also be a practical tool for creating cash flow, protecting independence, and building a retirement that actually works.

The book tackles a topic that affects millions of Canadians but is too often discussed in narrow or overly technical terms. Susan Pimento brings both deep industry experience and a genuine understanding of the emotional realities people face as they approach retirement. This is a practical, timely, and important book that will help readers think more confidently about financial security, independence, and the role home equity can play in both.”

Your Retirement Reset: How to Convert Home Equity into Financial Security will be available wherever books are sold on September 8, 2026.





For media inquiries, interview requests, review copies, or speaking opportunities, please contact:

Peter Evans

pevans@expertfile.com

Sue Pimento

sue@retirewithequity.ca





About Susan Pimento

Susan Pimento is a financial services professional and advocate focused on improving retirement literacy and helping older adults make more informed decisions about housing wealth, financial security, and aging in place. Drawing on decades of experience in the financing industry, she works to expand understanding of how home equity can support independence, dignity, and better outcomes in retirement. For more information visit www.retirewithequity.ca

About ECW Press

ECW Press is one of Canada’s leading independent publishers, known for publishing bold, conversation-starting books across nonfiction, fiction, and popular culture. For more information visit https://ecwpress.com







About Retire With Equity

About Retire with Equity Retire with Equity is a Canadian education and advocacy platform founded by Sue Pimento to help older adults make more informed retirement financing decisions with confidence, dignity, and independence. Drawing on decades of experience in mortgage lending, home equity solutions, and retirement planning, the company provides clear, practical, and unbiased guidance on topics including home equity, cash-flow planning, tax-aware retirement strategies, fraud prevention, and aging in place. Through educational content, speaking, media commentary, and consumer-focused resources, Retire with Equity is helping reshape the retirement conversation for Canadians seeking greater financial security in later life.

Press Inquiries

Sue Pimento

sue@retirewithequity.ca

4377776414

https://retirewithequity.ca

302 Bay St.

Toronto, ON

M5H 0B6