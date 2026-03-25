JBS reports record revenue of US$ 86.2 billion and closes 2025 with US$ 2 billion in net income

GREELEY, Colo., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, which included record net revenue of US$ 86 billion, an increase of 12% compared to 2024. Net income for the full year 2025 grew 13%, reaching US$ 2 billion. The strong performance was driven primarily by Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation, JBS Australia and Seara, all of which delivered significant organic growth and value creation.

The results underscore the resilience of the company’s global multiprotein and multiplatform strategy across diverse market environments. JBS reported adjusted EBITDA under IFRS of US$ 6.8 billion, with an EBITDA margin of 7.9% for the full year.

“Closing 2025 with 15% revenue growth — the highest in our history — demonstrates the strength and resilience of our diversified platform across proteins and geographies,” said Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. “At the same time, the 15% increase in net income reinforces the consistency of our execution, supporting robust margins and our ability to continue generating growth and value for our shareholders.”

Financial Highlights

Return on equity (ROE) reached 25% over the last 12 months, an increase of 3.2 percentage points compared to 2024. This improvement was supported by stronger operating results, disciplined capital allocation, and a continued focus on shareholder value creation.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose 15% year-over-year to US$ 1.89. Free cash flow for the year totaled US$ 400 million.

Leverage in dollars ended the year at 2.39x, consistent with the company’s long-term target and stable compared to 3Q25. Beside this indicator, JBS has a comfortable amortization schedule, with no significant maturities until 2031, and a highly competitive cost of debt, with coupons through 2032 positioned below U.S. Treasury rates.

Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS added: “Our strategy has allowed JBS to maintain leverage between 2x and 3x and operate with a highly extended debt profile. This provides the financial security and liquidity needed to navigate cycle volatility and continue delivering solid returns to our investors.”

Business Units

Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride delivered an EBITDA margin of 15.2% for the year, supported by strong operational performance and disciplined management. Pilgrims’ fresh portfolio benefited from robust U.S. demand, while diversification through branded products reached a milestone as Just Bare surpassed US$ 1 billion in sales. In Europe and Mexico, results improved due to plant optimization, management integration, and a stronger product mix.

JBS Australia

JBS Australia reported an EBITDA margin of 11.3%, driven by higher volumes in both domestic and export markets. Beef was the primary contributor to profitability. Improvements in prices and volumes offset a 20% increase in cattle costs in 2025, according to Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA). Pork and seafood also saw margin expansion through operational execution and productivity gains.

Seara

Seara achieved an EBITDA margin of 16.9%, supported by the highest export volume in its history—despite temporary restrictions in key markets such as China and Europe—and strong domestic performance. Growth in sales and volume was driven by commercial execution, brand consolidation, and continuous innovation that added value to the portfolio.

JBS Brazil / Friboi

JBS Brazil delivered strong revenue growth with an EBITDA margin of 6.2%. Friboi reached the highest processing volume in its history, supported by strong demand, expanded export markets, brand strength, improved service levels, and continued growth of value-added products through Friboi+ in the domestic market. Friboi was again recognized as Top of Mind, winning the meat category for the sixth consecutive year and the barbecue category for the second year, reinforcing its leadership in Brazil.

JBS USA Beef

JBS Beef North America reported record revenue of US$ 28 billion, supported by strong U.S. demand, as the beef sector faces historically high cattle prices due to reduced availability amid the current U.S. cattle cycle—the smallest herd in 75 years. Additionally, imports of live cattle from Mexico were restricted beginning in May 2025 due to the New World screwworm outbreak, further tightening supply.

JBS USA Pork

JBS USA Pork reported record net revenue of US$ 8.4 billion, driven by strong domestic demand and growth in branded and value-added products. During the year, the company announced expansion of its pre-cooked bacon and breakfast sausage capacity through the construction of a new plant and the acquisition of a facility, both in Iowa.

“Our performance this year reflects our focus on commercial execution, operational excellence and the strength of our brands,” said Tomazoni.

About JBS

JBS is a leading global food company, with a diversified portfolio of high-quality products including chicken, pork, beef, lamb, fish, and plant-based proteins. The Company employs more than 282,000 people and operates in more than 20 countries, such as Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation, such as Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim’s Pride, Moy Park, Primo, Just Bare, among others, which reach consumers’ tables daily in 180 countries. The Company also invests in related businesses such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizers, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling, and transportation, with a focus on the circular economy. Learn more at jbsglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Nikki Richardson

nikki.richardson@jbssa.com