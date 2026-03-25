Oragenics, Inc. Receives Audit Opinion with Going Concern Explanation

SARASOTA, Fla., March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal delivery technology, announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed on March 16, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited consolidated financial statements contained an unqualified audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. See further discussion in footnote 1 to the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Section 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company’s financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The Annual Report on Form 10-K, including audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, is available on the SEC's EDGAR system at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website at www.ir.oragenics.com.

ABOUT ORAGENICS

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering brain-targeted therapeutics through proprietary intranasal drug delivery technology. The Company's lead candidate, ONP-002, is a first-in-class intranasal neurosteroid in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of concussion and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) — conditions affecting an estimated 69 million people globally each year with no approved pharmacological treatment. Oragenics intranasal delivery platform is designed to enable rapid, non-invasive delivery of therapeutics directly to the brain bypassing the blood-brain barrier. The Company is exploring broadening its CNS pipeline strategy through both internal development and strategic business development. For more information, visit www.oragenics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release concerning the Company’s expectations, plans, business outlook or future performance, and any other statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: our research, development and regulatory activities and expectations relating to our product candidates, including without limitation ONP-002 and our proprietary nasal device; the effectiveness of these programs or the possible range of application and potential curative effects and safety in the treatment of diseases; the timing, conduct, interim results announcements and outcomes of our clinical trials for our product candidates, including ONP-002 for the treatment of concussion and mTBI; our acquisition strategy and prospects; and our ability to finance our operations. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project," "potential," "may," "will," "could," "should," and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, those described in our most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this press release and not place undue reliance on such statements. All information we set forth in this press release is as of the date hereof. We do not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

800-383-4880

ir@oragenics.com