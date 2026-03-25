Crypto News: Pepeto Announces $8.36M Raised And Bitcoin Price Prediction Signals Bull Run After Trump & Iran Negotiations - Next Dogecoin In Sight

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto crossed $8.36 million in presale and the indicators are identical to what appeared right before Dogecoin created a wave of millionaires. Rounds close in days, community expansion is outrunning projects at ten times the spend, and the on chain profile of wallets entering matches the addresses that quietly filled DOGE bags through late 2020 before anyone noticed.

The Bitcoin price prediction targets $200,000 and the crypto news points to the kind of cycle that launches early stage projects straight up.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Accelerates While the Bitcoin Price Prediction Confirms the Bull Run Setup

Pepeto hitting $8.36 million landed in a week that shifted the bitcoin price prediction sharply to the upside. Trump granted five days for Iran negotiations on March 25, easing the biggest geopolitical pressure on risk assets, and Strategy purchased another $76 million in BTC the same day, pushing total holdings past 761,000 coins according to Fortune}. BTC sits at $71,043 with Bollinger Bands pointing to $84,000 as the next target. Analyst projections for the bitcoin price prediction range from $98,000 to $225,000, with Fundstrat holding $250,000.

The Fed held rates at 3.5% to 3.75% on March 18, but one cut is penciled in for this year and Goldman sees a second coming according to CoinDesk. Looser monetary policy later in 2026 is the exact environment that fueled every major crypto rally on record. The bitcoin price prediction at $200,000 gives BTC holders a 2.8x from here. But doubling a $1.3 trillion asset requires patience measured in years.

The addresses behind the biggest portfolio gains in crypto history never waited for confirmation. They identified the right presale while the cycle was still forming, because that is where modest entries become six figure positions.

That same dynamic is playing out inside Pepeto today. The crypto news keeps drawing Dogecoin comparisons, and the data makes it clear why.

Pepeto Follows the Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Path With Real Infrastructure

The bitcoin price prediction in today's crypto news targeting $200,000 makes the Pepeto entry worth examining in detail.

The presale trajectory looks like early Dogecoin before the 10,000% breakout. DOGE traded below a penny while a small group loaded in silence, and once the cycle turned those positions became life altering wealth. Pepeto is on the same path today, with rounds filling faster week over week and entry sizes far above what retail typically commits, while organic reach keeps expanding across every crypto community.

But this is the point where Pepeto breaks away from the Dogecoin comparison for good. DOGE ran on pure attention with nothing functional underneath. Once that attention left, the price dropped 87% from the top. Pepeto is fusing that same community force with a working DeFi exchange that creates lasting demand through actual usage.

Dogecoin took off after one Elon Musk post. Shiba Inu repeated the pattern months later. Now the growing theory is that Pepeto is next to get his attention, and with the Bitcoin price prediction climbing toward $200,000, a single Elon Musk post could convert early presale positions into the type of wealth that DOGE and SHIB produced overnight.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin price prediction points to $200,000, BTC is stabilizing after Trump opened Iran talks on March 25, and every previous cycle sent volume rushing into meme coins at ground floor pricing. The crypto news confirms that setup is forming right now.

The wallets inside this presale recognize the next Dogecoin pattern: real utility paired with community energy building at a speed no other project this cycle has matched plus a potential Elon Musk post. Some of those wallets may already know the Binance listing date. The answer arrives soon, and once it does the presale window shuts permanently.

Rounds fill faster, entries grow larger, and that pace only appears when insiders know the listing is close. Visit the Pepeto official website before this round closes, because crypto news about Dogecoin and SHIB taught every late investor how that story ends.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

What is the bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Trump opened Iran negotiations on March 25 and Strategy bought $76M more BTC the same day. Crypto news around the bitcoin price prediction targets $98,000 base case with bullish projections reaching $225,000 as rate cuts approach.

Is Pepeto the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto crossed $8.36 million in presale with verified SolidProof audits, real exchange utility, and growing Elon Musk rumors, making it the strongest entry the crypto news cycle has covered in 2026.



