Crypto News: Pepeto Updates Binance Level Exchange While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets $7,500 After Buyer Volume Spike

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto’s team just completed its order book engine and multi chain liquidity layer, clearing the last technical milestone before the exchange goes live. This crypto news lands while the Ethereum price prediction is gaining real traction from buyer activity on March 25. Net taker volume on ETH reached $133 million, a level not seen since July 2022, which means aggressive buy orders are now outweighing sell pressure for the first time in months according to The Crypto Basic. ETH trades at $2,170 on March 25.

Analyst targets for the Ethereum price outlook now range from $4,500 to $7,500 by year end, but large Ethereum holders are also adding Pepeto to their portfolios, the question is WHY?

Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Build Reaches Final Phase as the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets Institutional Support

Ethereum based crypto Pepeto looks like the clearest entry to secure at this point in the cycle, and the exchange architecture tells you everything. "The protocol processes Ethereum swaps at zero cost, wipes out gas charges that destroy smaller positions on competing DeFi apps, sends assets across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana at no charge, and uses AI to flag honeypot traps, stealth minting, and exit scam logic inside every token before it goes live on the order book," said the senior Binance developer now on the Pepeto team.

March 25 crypto news delivered the confirmation the Ethereum price prediction needed. On March 24, a closed door Institutional Ethereum Forum in New York City drew executives from BlackRock, JPMorgan, Visa, DTCC, Swift, and Morgan Stanley, representing over $250 trillion in combined assets according to Crypto Integrated}. Standard Chartered projects $7,500 for the Ethereum price prediction by year end. Meanwhile, total ETH supply across exchanges keeps shrinking because owners are withdrawing into cold storage instead of selling.

Blockchain data confirms that wallets belonging to major ETH holders are behind some of the largest Pepeto presale positions this quarter. These are not retail reacting to crypto news. These are addresses that bought ETH below $100, held through every correction since, and can calculate what owning a Binance level exchange at this presale price delivers when the Ethereum price prediction materializes and volume pours back through the network.

Pepeto Presale Accelerates Past $8.36 Million as Whale Capital Moves Early

The Pepeto presale passed $8.36 million according to the latest crypto news and the buying behavior inside looks nothing like a typical raise. First round wallets keep coming back at triple and quadruple their original amount.

The Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 hands ETH holders a 3.5x that takes years to arrive. Pepeto reaching just $100 million in market cap, a threshold that meme tokens with no products cleared easily last cycle, delivers over 50x from current presale pricing. The gap between those two outcomes separates a decent year from a life changing one.

This explains the whales behavior inside the presale, no large wallet invests in a losing project, they see a clear path toward multiples that every crypto holder seeks. Pepeto also offers a high Staking APY at 193%, one of the best ways to earn in such shaky markets.

A crypto analyst tracking the project quotes: "I have been in crypto for years, tracked multiple early projects and presales, and I have never seen this level of potential in a single one of them. Pepeto is special. The viral energy is unlike anything I have seen, I literally see Pepeto on every platform I open. That alone can carry a project very high, but what impresses me most is the utility being built behind it. I am very curious and excited for the launch. I have never put this kind of money into a presale before, but Pepeto looks like it deserves it,"

Conclusion

The earliest ETH buyers at $10 built permanent wealth, and the Ethereum price prediction now targeting $7,500 means decent gains lie ahead. But no one is transforming their financial life purchasing ETH at $2,170. That opportunity ended years ago. Pepeto still offers it.

After the data in this crypto news article, the reason capital and attention are converging on this project is obvious. Wallets holding millions in ETH do not allocate serious capital toward something they expect to fail, and tracking what investors at that scale are doing is how ordinary holders have always caught the kind of returns this market creates once per cycle. The link below leads directly to the Pepeto presale while entries remain open ahead of the Binance listing.

Click To Visit Pepeto Official Website

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $7,500 by year end, the wider analyst range runs from $4,500 to $10,000, and crypto news on March 25 showed net taker volume hit $133 million, the highest since July 2022, confirming buyers are returning to ETH.

Why are ETH whale wallets entering the Pepeto presale?

Wallets that purchased ETH early see a Binance level exchange at presale pricing as the entry the ethereum price prediction makes even stronger through the Pepeto official website.



