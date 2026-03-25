New Crypto: Pepeto Latest Updates While Ethereum Price Prediction Targets New ATH After Whales Load 750,000 ETH in 48 Hours

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The new crypto Pepeto just announced that the current presale stage is nearing sell out after opening only 10 hours ago. Demand spiked even higher after a senior developer with Binance experience officially joined the team, adding fuel to the attention this project was already generating and pulling large wallets into the presale immediately. Investors at that level understand that someone with that background does not attach their name to a project without seeing real potential behind it.

The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto runs on Ethereum with a mission to fix the problems that still hold the network back, and the best place to start is the Ethereum price prediction to see where ETH is heading, then look at why so many people are rushing to lock in a Pepeto position before the listing window closes.

New Crypto Pepeto Raises $8.36M While the Ethereum Price Prediction Points to a New ATH

The $8.36 million raised is a clear sign of conviction. Ethereum still deals with high gas fees, expensive bridging, and security risks, but the network keeps getting better and the new crypto Pepeto was built to extend that progress.

The Ethereum price prediction draws support from data that is impossible to ignore. On March 24, whale wallets loaded over 750,000 ETH in just 48 hours, and a dormant address that sat inactive for seven months spent $111.62 million buying 50,706 ETH in a single move according to CoinMarketCap}. At the Digital Asset Summit, BlackRock head of digital assets Robbie Mitchnick stated that Bitcoin and Ethereum are the only assets with long term institutional relevance and positioned ETH as the financial infrastructure for AI driven transactions. Standard Chartered holds $7,500 for the Ethereum price prediction. ETH trades at $2,170 on March 25. The Ethereum price outlook confirms that Ethereum has not peaked and the biggest gains for the network are still coming.

The rising activity on Ethereum explains the growing interest around Pepeto, because when the network heats up the projects built on it benefit first, and Pepeto at presale pricing is positioned to deliver the kind of returns that no large cap can produce from its current size. Next, a closer look at what the team actually built gives any interested investor the full picture before the listing closes the window.

New Crypto Pepeto Solves Ethereum Biggest Problems With Exchange Infrastructure Built by Experts

The Ethereum price prediction is strong, but the new Ethereum based crypto Pepeto could be the position that transforms a portfolio. The new crypto Pepeto was built to fix the problems Ethereum traders deal with every single day. Zero fee trading so gas never eats into a position. Instant bridging across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana so assets are never stuck on the wrong chain. AI screening on every listed token so scam contracts get blocked before they reach a single wallet. SolidProof audited the entire codebase, a senior Binance developer runs the exchange architecture, and the cofounder already proved what he can build when he took Pepe to $11 billion.

That combination of real exchange utility generating daily demand plus the same viral meme coin energy that sent tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu to billions and made early holders wealthy is what makes Pepeto different from everything else in this cycle.



Analysts tracking the project expect Pepeto to follow the path of the original Pepe coin, which reached $0.000028 at its peak, and logically exceed it because Pepeto carries functional tools that Pepe never had. From the current presale price, matching that level alone represents over 150x, which means a $10,000 entry today becomes $1.5 million before accounting for any move beyond it.

Conclusion

The ethereum price prediction confirms that the potential on this blockchain is far from finished, and Pepeto is built exactly inside that future. And the crypto market teaches the same lesson every cycle. It is volatile. It carries risk. But that is exactly the edge, because the same market that can break you is the one that creates millionaires. The difference always comes down to choosing the right project and getting in early.

Pepeto makes that choice easier than most. The project is going viral right now, the exchange utility is unlike anything at the presale stage, the team is proven with the Pepe cofounder and a senior Binance developer leading the build, and SolidProof verified full security across every contract. The only problem is timing. The Binance listing looks very close and the window to enter at presale pricing is closing fast.

This is the kind of opportunity that gets missed once and remembered for the rest of a cycle, the kind that can completely change a life overnight. The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, but not for long.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Where is the ethereum price prediction heading in 2026?

Standard Chartered holds $7,500 for the ethereum price prediction. On March 24, whales loaded 750,000 ETH in 48 hours, a dormant whale spent $111.62 million on 50,706 ETH, and BlackRock called Ethereum one of only two assets with long term institutional relevance.

Is Pepeto a good investment on Ethereum?

The new crypto Pepeto has $8.36 million raised, a SolidProof audit, a $7 billion cofounder, a senior Binance developer, and 193% APY staking. The ethereum price prediction growth directly benefits projects built on the network.



