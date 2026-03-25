IndustrialMind.ai Announces AI Deployment at ANDRITZ to Augment Engineering Capabilities for Hydraulic Equipment Parts

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANDRITZ, a global engineering and technology group providing plants, equipment, and services for industries including hydropower, pulp and paper, metals, and environment and energy, has selected IndustrialMind.ai to augment engineering capabilities across its manufacturing workflows, deploying AI agents across drawing review, BOM generation, and root cause analysis.





As industrial products and production environments become more data rich and engineering intensive, leaders like ANDRITZ are investing in technologies that help teams work faster and more consistently without compromising quality. Engineering knowledge often spans multiple systems, from design drawings and specifications to manufacturing execution systems (MES) and operational data. By introducing AI agents that connect to existing systems, ANDRITZ aims to turn engineering know-how into standardized, reusable digital workflows that scale across teams.

Following a successful pilot phase, the deployment is now moving into a broader rollout. Early observations indicate that the platform can help reduce engineering drawing review time by up to 30%. ANDRITZ and IndustrialMind.ai will continue working closely with key stakeholders, including headquarters teams, to expand the deployment scope over time.

"Our goal is to amplify our engineers' impact," said Thomas Schmitz, President, ANDRITZ. "The question for us was never whether to adopt AI, but how to do it without disrupting what our engineers already do well. Hydraulic equipment parts is where we started, and we are already planning the next phase of expansion."

The IndustrialMind.ai platform is being integrated into three key workflows to address specific business challenges:

Standardizing Technical Drawing Reviews: The AI platform helps analyze complex engineering drawings against internal standards and manufacturing requirements. This aims to reduce costly rework and shorten engineering change request (ECR) cycles by ensuring consistency and catching potential issues early in the design phase. AI-Powered Bill of Materials (BOM) Generation: The system assists in automatically generating BOMs from technical drawings. This targeted automation is expected to reduce manual data entry errors and accelerate the downstream procurement and production planning processes. Accelerating Root Cause Analysis (RCA): When production deviations occur, the platform enables engineers to more quickly identify root causes by correlating quality data with thousands of process parameters. The goal is to shorten investigation times, which can contribute to reduced equipment downtime and improved overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).





"The biggest barrier to AI in manufacturing isn't the technology, it's knowing which workflows are actually worth automating," said Steven Gao, CEO of IndustrialMind.ai. "Generic models trained on the wrong data fail in production environments. What works is targeting the exact workflows where engineering judgment is the bottleneck, and replacing that bottleneck with a system built for manufacturing context. ANDRITZ is proof that this approach scales."

About ANDRITZ:

ANDRITZ is a leading supplier of plants, equipment, automation solutions and services for hydropower stations, the pulp and paper industry, the metalworking and steel industries, and environmental and green energy-focused sectors.

About IndustrialMind.ai:

IndustrialMind.ai is building the AI manufacturing engineer for factories worldwide. Founded by former Tesla Gigafactory leaders, the company delivers a system of intelligence that helps engineers and factory leaders make better, faster decisions, from pre-production through to the shop floor. IndustrialMind.ai supports manufacturers across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

Contact:

Justin Li

Justin.li@industrialmind.ai

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