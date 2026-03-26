URBANICA Furniture expands ergonomic chair availability nationwide for home office upgrades

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture today announced nationwide availability of its ergonomic chair lineup for home office upgrades, featuring the Novo Chair and the Onyx Chair. The company positions the two tier lineup as a simpler way to choose an ergonomic office chair based on practical differences such as price, warranty, and workspace fit.

“Most people want comfort that lasts without having to decode a long list of chair specs,” said a URBANICA spokesperson. “By offering two ergonomic chair options at different price points, we make it easier to choose what fits your space, budget, and long term needs.”

Two ergonomic chair options for home office upgrades

Novo Chair

URBANICA lists Novo at $445.00 with a 10-year warranty. Dimensions are listed as 27"W x 23"D x 42"H and product weight as 46 LB. Colors shown include Milk Coffee, Novo Black, and Novo Skyline.

Learn more: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-novo-chair

Onyx Chair

URBANICA lists Onyx at $249.00 with a 5-year warranty. Dimensions are listed as 25"W x 23"D x 40"H and product weight as 41 LB. Color shown is Black. The product page lists materials as High-density Nylon Mesh With Premium Foam and High-grade Polymer.

Learn more: https://urbanicafurniture.com/products/ergonomic-onyx-chair

Shipping and availability

Both chairs are available online nationwide. Product pages state free Standard Ground shipping via FedEx or UPS with an estimated delivery time of 3-5 business days, and also display “Ships for free in 1-3 business days.”

About URBANICA

URBANICA is a family owned business with three decades in furniture manufacturing. The company was created to simplify office furnishing by providing direct access to premium office solutions and supporting customers with services including design, fast shipping, and white glove installation.

Media contact

URBANICA Furniture

hello@urbanicafurniture.com

Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/urbanicafurniture

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/urbanicafurniture/

Twitter: https://x.com/urbanica_us

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/urbanicafurniture/

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