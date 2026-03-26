Understanding Inflation Assumptions: What Financial Planners Are Really Doing—and Why It Matters

Toronto, ON, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflation is one of the most critical, and often misunderstood, variables in financial planning. In its latest educational post, Cardinal Point Wealth Management sheds light on how inflation assumptions are actually used within financial plans and why they have a profound impact on long-term financial outcomes.

The article, “Inflation Rates in Financial Planning: What Your Planner Is Actually Doing and Why It Matters,” explains that financial planning is not built on a single inflation estimate. Instead, experienced advisors apply differentiated inflation assumptions across categories such as housing, healthcare, education, and discretionary spending. This more sophisticated methodology provides a clearer, more realistic projection of future financial needs.

For individuals navigating cross-border financial complexity—especially a U.S. citizen living in Canada—inflation modeling becomes even more nuanced. Currency exchange dynamics, differing national inflation rates, and tax considerations all contribute to how purchasing power evolves over time.

Rather than reacting to short-term economic headlines, this piece emphasizes the importance of maintaining disciplined, long-term assumptions that are tailored to each client’s circumstances. By incorporating stress testing and scenario analysis, financial planners help clients understand potential risks while building resilient strategies.

Key Takeaways:

Inflation is not one-size-fits-all : Different expense categories experience different rates of inflation, and effective planning reflects this reality.

: Different expense categories experience different rates of inflation, and effective planning reflects this reality. Long-term assumptions matter more than short-term data : Financial plans are designed around sustained trends, not temporary spikes or declines.

: Financial plans are designed around sustained trends, not temporary spikes or declines. Healthcare and lifestyle costs often outpace general inflation : These categories require special attention in retirement projections.

: These categories require special attention in retirement projections. Stress testing strengthens financial confidence : Modeling multiple inflation scenarios helps ensure plans remain durable under varying conditions.

: Modeling multiple inflation scenarios helps ensure plans remain durable under varying conditions. Cross-border planning adds complexity: Exchange rates, tax regimes, and regional inflation differences must be integrated into projections for globally mobile families.

Exchange rates, tax regimes, and regional inflation differences must be integrated into projections for globally mobile families. Transparency improves decision-making: Understanding how inflation is applied allows clients to make more informed financial choices.

By demystifying how inflation is incorporated into financial planning, Cardinal Point empowers individuals and families to better understand the assumptions driving their long-term strategies—and the steps needed to stay on track.

Read the full article:

https://cardinalpointwealth.com/2026/03/06/inflation-rates-in-financial-planning-what-your-planner-is-actually-doing-and-why-it-matters/

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Cardinal Point Wealth Management provides integrated financial, tax, and estate planning services for individuals and families with financial ties to Canada and the United States. The firm specializes in helping clients navigate complex cross-border financial matters and is a recognized leader in cross-border wealth management and Canada U.S. financial planning,

Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.





Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management, ULC

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli, Senior Private Wealth Manager

Email: info@cardinalpointwealth.com

Country: USA

Website: www.cardinalpointwealth.com