Paul Vallis And Michelle Tiffany Join Maple Tree Counselling HK To Meet Growing Demand for Mental Health Services in Hong Kong

Central, HK, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, HK - March 24, 2026 - -

Maple Tree Counselling HK, a leading therapy practice serving Hong Kong's diverse and international community, today announced the addition of two new Associate Counsellors, Paul Vallis and Michelle Tiffany. The expansion comes as demand for accessible, culturally attuned mental health services continues to rise across the city.

The appointments strengthen Maple Tree Counselling's ability to support individuals, couples, and families navigating a wide range of psychological and emotional challenges. With clients spanning local residents, expatriates, and globally mobile professionals, the practice continues to build a multidisciplinary team equipped to address the complexities of modern urban life.

Paul Vallis brings decades of experience in Hong Kong, having lived in the city since 1987. His professional background combines psychology, executive coaching, and leadership development, having worked extensively with senior managers across Asia before transitioning into full-time counselling following the completion of his master's degree in 2017.

Vallis works with both individuals and couples, helping clients identify behavioural patterns, develop emotional awareness, and create meaningful, lasting change. His client base includes adults from a wide range of cultural, ethnic, and professional backgrounds, reflecting Hong Kong's international environment.

His areas of focus include anxiety, depression, stress, anger, low self-esteem, alcohol dependency, trauma, and relationship challenges. Vallis is also experienced in supporting high-performing professionals seeking to manage pressure, improve interpersonal relationships, and enhance overall well-being.

In couples counselling, Vallis focuses on improving communication, rebuilding trust, managing conflict, addressing intimacy concerns, and navigating differences in values and expectations. He is trained in multiple evidence-based approaches, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Schema Therapy, and Gottman Method Couples Therapy, having completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 of Gottman training.

Michelle Tiffany joins the practice after more than a decade in the United States, bringing a cross-cultural perspective shaped by her experiences living across Asia and North America. Originally from Indonesia, Tiffany's work is informed by a deep understanding of how identity, culture, and environment influence mental health and personal development.

She works with adults facing challenges such as anxiety, depression, stress, burnout, grief, relational conflict, and major life transitions. Tiffany has particular expertise in supporting individuals who navigate multiple cultural or identity frameworks, including expatriates, immigrants, and Third Culture Individuals (TCKs), as well as those from underrepresented communities.

Her therapeutic approach is relational, insight-oriented, and trauma-informed, focusing on creating a safe, non-judgmental space where clients can explore their internal experiences. Tiffany integrates modalities such as Psychodynamic Psychotherapy, Relational-Cultural Therapy, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and somatic-based approaches to help clients process past experiences and build resilience.

Her areas of focus include identity and belonging, self-compassion, family dynamics, cross-cultural challenges, and emotional regulation, reflecting the increasingly global and interconnected nature of Hong Kong's population.

Maple Tree Counselling was established in 2021 with the aim of addressing the growing need for high-quality mental health services in Hong Kong. The practice was founded by a group of professionals committed to providing accessible, compassionate, and culturally responsive care.

The name "Maple Tree" reflects values shared across cultures, including resilience, strength, protection, and growth—principles that underpin the organisation's approach to therapy. Since its founding, the practice has expanded beyond Hong Kong, with additional operations in Central Victoria and Melbourne, Australia.

To support new clients, Maple Tree Counselling offers a complimentary 15-minute pre-screen consultation, allowing individuals to connect with a therapist and determine the right fit before committing to ongoing sessions.

With the addition of Vallis and Tiffany, the practice continues to expand its clinical capabilities while maintaining its focus on personalized care and evidence-based treatment approaches.

Individuals interested in learning more about Maple Tree Counselling HK and its services can visit the company's website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/

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For more information about Maple Tree Counselling, contact the company here:



Maple Tree Counselling

Anjali Nihalchand

+852 6375 6098

info@mapletreecounselling.com

19th Floor, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central, Hong Kong