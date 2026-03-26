Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Staking Update While Bitcoin Whales Stack 270,000 BTC and Now Target Meme Coin Presales

Dubai, UAE, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto confirmed today that its presale crossed $8.37 million, and offers high APY Staking advantage, while the bitcoin price reclaimed $71,000 and on chain records confirm the largest whale loading event in over 13 years. Whale wallets added 270,000 Bitcoin in 30 days while the Fear and Greed Index sat at extreme fear levels not seen since the FTX collapse. While retail holders sold in fear during the Iran war crash, the biggest wallets on the planet were loading at prices 43% below the all time high.

The same addresses that triggered the liquidation cascade bought what everyone else dumped. Now crypto news sources are tracking identical behavior inside presales, and Pepeto is where the smart money is going.

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Fills as Bitcoin Whales Engineer the Iran War Crash and Buy the Bottom

Here is what happened and why the bitcoin price tells a story most people missed. According to the crypto news, on February 28 the US and Israel struck Iran. Bitcoin crashed from $70,000 to $63,000 in hours. Over $300 million in leveraged longs were wiped out in one weekend. The Fear and Greed Index hit 11. Retail sold in panic according to Cointelegraph.

But the whale wallets did the opposite. Addresses holding 1,000 Bitcoin or more added 64,000 BTC in eight weeks, the largest buying event since March 2020 according to Glassnode data. Exchange reserves dropped to a six year low at 2.31 million BTC, meaning supply is being pulled off the market and locked away. Strategy purchased 22,337 Bitcoin in a single week for $1.57 billion, pushing total holdings past 762,000 coins. Those are the addresses that force the market down, scoop up the cheap supply, and wait for prices to recover.

The bitcoin price sits at $71,300 on March 25. Bernstein holds a $150,000 target according to 24/7 Wall St. Trump granted five days for Iran peace negotiations on March 25. If a ceasefire lands, the oil shock reverses, inflation eases, and rate cuts follow. Every previous Bitcoin bull run started after a rate cut.

Pepeto Staking Returns Outperform Every Traditional Asset Class by a Wide Margin

The crypto news and the bitcoin price confirms the macro setup is turning. But the smartest capital is not sitting in Bitcoin waiting for $150,000. It is looking at where the real multiples are.

Place $100,000 into Pepeto staking at 193% APY. That produces $193,000 in one year, just for holding. Real estate yields 4% to 8% on the same capital. Gold averages 7%. The S&P 500 returns roughly 10%.

Pepeto delivers $193,000 on that same $100,000. No other asset class comes close, and that returns compounds before the Binance listing even happens.

Pepeto Offers the Same Setup Bitcoin Whales Used to Turn Early Positions Into Fortunes

Every cycle, the largest wallets load presale positions at ground floor pricing, hold through the listing, and sell into the retail wave at massive multiples. SHIB reached $40 billion with zero products. Dogecoin hit $80 billion on memes alone. PEPE climbed from zero to $7 billion. All the data clear across all crypto news sources, and the first addresses into those tokens turned small entries into fortunes.

Pepeto’s utility is very innovative: The exchange runs zero fee swaps on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with instant bridging at zero cost and AI screening that blocks scam contracts. SolidProof audited every contract, a senior Binance developer built the architecture, and the cofounder who took Pepe to $11 billion leads the project.

The Pepeto official website presale is live and the Binance listing is approaching, for context, when Pepeto reaches only a $50 million market cap in the few days after listing, each dollar becomes $100. At $500 million each dollar becomes $1,000. That is the math whale wallets run before they commit capital.

Conclusion

That is the difference between whale capital and everyone else. They study the math, read the setup, and move before the rest of the crypto news cycle catches on.

A 10x on the bitcoin price takes years and trillions in new capital while the same target on Pepeto needs only the Binance listing, and 100x or more is on the table given that SHIB and Dogecoin reached those levels with zero tools and zero audits. Pepeto has a functioning exchange, a Pepe cofounder, a Binance developer, a SolidProof audit, and a listing approaching.

The people who build lasting wealth in crypto never had better information than anyone else. They had better instincts and they moved while the window was still open, and Pepeto’s window is still open, for the moment.



The whale wallets are already inside, The question is whether you enter now, or buy from those same whale wallets after the presale ends.

Click To Enter The Presale Before It Ends

About Pepeto

Pepeto is a meme coin with real exchange infrastructure for the meme economy. A zero fee trading platform, cross chain bridge, and AI token screening combine culture with technology.



