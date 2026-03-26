SYDNEY, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni Bridgeway has today released its Introduction to Omni Bridgeway and Analyst Data Pack, providing analysts and investors enhanced transparency into the Group’s business model, portfolio construction, and long-term value creation.

The presentation is designed to complement the Group’s half-year results announcement and is designed to support informed engagement with analysts and investors. It expands on the key drivers of performance, risk management, and strategic positioning that underpin Omni Bridgeway’s global legal finance platform. A recording of management presenting key slides and addressing frequently asked questions has also been released.

Key highlights from the pack:

An overview of how legal finance works and how it delivers asymmetric, uncorrelated returns across economic cycles.

Industry dynamics and business model differentiation, including OBL’s position as a scaled global platform with A$5.5bn assets under management (AUM), more than 300 active investments, and the largest team across 23 locations globally.

The Group’s evolution across 40 years into a global, multi-strategy investment manager and what positions it as the premium legal finance partner.

The capital light business model with its potential to deliver 30%+ ROE, key growth drivers, as well as the strategic focus areas going forward.

Analyst data dissecting OBL’s long-term track record of 2.4x MOIC across 25 vintages, more than 800 completed investments and A$2bn+ in realisations, as well as a look through of OBL’s disciplined approach to risk management.





“This Analyst Data Pack provides greater transparency into how Omni Bridgeway generates long-term value as a global asset manager specialising in legal assets. It is designed to support informed engagement with analysts and investors by expanding on themes highlighted in our 1H26 results.” said Raymond van Hulst, Managing Director and CEO of Omni Bridgeway.

The Analyst Data Pack, together with the recording of management presenting the materials and answering FAQs is available on the Company’s website and has been released to the market.

Investor and Media Contacts

Media

Naomi Barber, Director, Business Development & Marketing

+61 421 371 844, nbarber@omnibridgeway.com

Investor Relations:

Nathan Kandapper, Global Head of Investor Relations

+61 403 941 502, nkandapper@omnibridgeway.com

ABOUT OMNI BRIDGEWAY

Omni Bridgeway is a global alternative asset manager specializing in legal assets, with over $5.5bn assets under management across 10 funds. Listed on the ASX since 2001, and with a 40 year track record, Omni Bridgeway has pioneered the industry and has a unique track record of consistent outperformance across multiple economic cycles. With a team of 160 professionals, operating in over 20 locations in 15 countries, Omni Bridgeway is the largest and most diversified platform for originating and managing legal assets across all relevant jurisdictions and areas of law.