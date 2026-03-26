Gartner Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Gartner, Inc. - IT

NEW ORLEANS, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until May 18, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) (“Gartner” or the “Company”), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s shares between February 4, 2025, and February 2, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut.

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Gartner investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nyse-it/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Gartner and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 5, 2025, the Company announced its 2Q 2025 results, disclosing that overall contract value (“CV”) growth declined from 7% the previous quarter to only 5%, and ex-federal CV growth declined from 8% the previous quarter to only 6%. On this news, the price of Gartner’s shares fell from a closing price of $336.71 per share on August 4, 2025, to $243.93 per share on August 5, 2025, a decline of about 27.55% in the span of just a single day.

Then, on February 3, 2026, the Company disclosed that its CV growth rate had continued to decline another 2% both including and excluding federal contracts, and for the first time disclosed a significant shortfall of its Consulting segment’s performance against the Company’s internal projections. On this news, the price of Gartner’s shares fell from a closing price of $202.40 per share on February 2, 2026, to $160.16 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of nearly 20.87% in the span of one day.

The case is Schmidt v. Gartner, Inc., No. 26-cv-00394.

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