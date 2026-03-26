CoinEx Wins Two Global Awards at World Business Outlook Awards 2026





HONG KONG, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx is proud to announce that it has once again been recognized at the World Business Outlook Awards 2026, achieving a third consecutive year of global recognition.

This year, CoinEx has been honored with the following awards:

Most Professional Cryptocurrency Exchange Global 2026

Best Crypto Trading Platform Global 2026

This hat-trick milestone reflects CoinEx’s sustained commitment to delivering a secure, professional, and reliable trading environment for users worldwide.

Industry Recognition Built on Consistency

Organized by World Business Outlook, a Singapore-based publication covering global finance and business, the awards recognize excellence across key areas including platform performance, user experience, and operational reliability. Earning recognition for three consecutive years highlights CoinEx’s consistent performance and long-term dedication to maintaining high standards across its platform.

CoinEx’s hard work has also been recognized by the industry, early in 2026 CoinEx also wins “Best Trading App 2025” and “Best P2P Service 2025” at Crypto.ru Awards 2025.

A Professional Approach to Crypto Trading

Positioned as “Your Crypto Trading Expert”, CoinEx has focused on building a comprehensive trading ecosystem that balances transparency, security, and accessibility.



CoinEx has been setting a higher standard for transparency in the digital-asset ecosystem through a consistently executed Proof-of-Reserve framework. As one of the earliest crypto exchanges to implement PoR, CoinEx strengthened its Merkle Tree-based system and published monthly reserve disclosures beginning in 2022.

In 2025, CoinEx expanded its product range and introduced products to improve accessibility — including OnChain, combined CEX and DEX benefits, CoinEx Pay, a new crypto payments solution. CoinEx Financial was upgraded to CoinEx Earn, offering Fixed Savings and Flexible Savings with industry-highest yields and Dual Investment, users were given dependable options aligned with different strategies and risk profiles.

The CoinEx ecosystem is a comprehensive environment built around the CoinEx Exchange and strengthened by ViaBTC’s technical foundation. The ecosystem offers a wide range of products, including multi-asset management, CoinEx Wallet, and the CoinEx Smart Chain. Complemented by global charity efforts through CoinEx Charity, the ecosystem reflects CoinEx’s dedication to advancing blockchain adoption. Together with its native token CET, supported by long-term tokenomics and a repurchase-and-burn mechanism, the CoinEx ecosystem promotes sustainable growth and real utility.

Looking Ahead

As CoinEx continues into 2026, the platform remains committed to strengthening its global presence and refining its services in line with user needs.

With a focus on professionalism, responsibility, and long-term development, CoinEx will continue to deliver a trusted trading experience to empower users to navigate the evolving crypto market with confidence.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides 1100+ coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

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