Correction: Convocation of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija

The set of financial statements in Lithuanian has been replaced with a set of financial statements in English

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Kauno Energija (code of enterprise 235014830, address Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas) (hereinafter – the Company) is convoked on April 28, 2026 by the decision No. 2026-4 of Company’s Management Board, dated on March 25, 2026.

Date and place of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

The date of Annual General Meeting is April 28, 2026, Tuesday. Beginning of the Meeting – 10 a.m. Place – Company’s meeting room (2nd floor) at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, Lithuania. Registration of shareholders starts at 9.30 a.m.

Agenda and the draft resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Nr. Questions of Agenda Draft resolutions 1. Approval of Consolidated and Company’s audited Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2025 and Conclusion of independent auditor. To approve the audited AB Kauno Energija Consolidated and Company’s Financial Statements of the year 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards accredited to use in European Union, presented together with Consolidated AB Kauno Energija Management Report of the year 2025 and Conclusion of independent auditor (attached). 2. Allocation of AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) for the year 2025. To allocate AB Kauno Energija profit (loss) of the year 2025 in accordance with the profit (loss) allocation project provided to the General Meeting of Shareholders (attached).

Other information

Authorized capital and voting rights

The authorized capital of the Company is divided into 42,802,143 (forty-two million eight hundred and two thousand one hundred and forty-three) ordinary registered shares. All the shares entitle their holders to exercise a voting right.

The accounting date

The accounting date of the convened Annual General Meeting of shareholders is 2026-04-21. The right to participate and vote at the convened Annual General Meeting of shareholders belongs to those persons who are shareholders of the Company at the end of the accounting date of the meeting.

Voting

The Company does not provide the possibility to attend and vote at the meeting by electronic means.

A person attending the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders must submit a proof of identity. A person who is not a shareholder of the Company, in addition shall furnish the document entitling to vote at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorized person shall have the same rights at an Annual General Meeting as the principal shareholder. A shareholder's right to attend an Annual General Meeting shall also include the right to ask questions.

Shareholders are entitled to attend an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders may authorize in writing by electronic communication means a natural person or legal entity to attend and vote on their behalf at an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. A shareholder must notify about the issue of the power of attorney in writing by emailing the power of attorney to r.babianskiene@kaunoenergija.lt no later than by the end of a business day on 24 April 2026 (2:00 PM).

Please note that voting on the issues on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders shall be in the form of a general ballot. If the completed general ballot paper is signed by the person who is not a shareholder, the completed general ballot must be accompanied by a document evidencing the voting right. Properly completed general voting ballot papers must be delivered by post or brought to the Company at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, before 9:30 AM on 28 April 2026. The Company reserves the right to exclude a shareholder's early vote when calculating votes, if the general ballot paper does not comply with the requirements set forth in Article 30(3) and (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, or if the completed general ballot paper makes it impossible to verify the shareholder's actual intentions in respect of a particular issue.

Agenda

The agenda of an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders may be amended at the discretion of the shareholders whose shares carry at least 1/20 of the total number of votes. Proposals to the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders may be submitted by email r.babianskiene@kaunoenergija.lt or delivered to the Company's representative office at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, no later than 14 days before the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Please note that a proposal to supplement the agenda of an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders must be accompanied by a draft decision or, where no decision is required, by the explanations on each proposed issue of the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Shareholders holding at least 1/20 of the total number votes are entitled to propose new draft resolutions in writing on the issues on the agenda of the meeting at any time before or during an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Questions

Shareholders shall have the right to ask questions concerning the agenda of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Questions should be emailed to r.babianskiene@kaunoenergija.lt or delivered to the Company’ address at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas, no later than 3 working days before the Annual general meeting of shareholders.

Submission of information

All information required by legislation related to the convened Annual general meeting of shareholders, as well as appendices to the issues discussed in the agenda of the meeting, are published on the Company's website at www.kaunoenergija.lt , or the documents can be consulted upon arrival at the Company's headquarters at Raudondvario av. 84, Kaunas.

Shareholders of the Company are invited to give priority to accessing the information provided by the Company on the website www.kaunoenergija.lt and to submit their proposals for amending the agenda of the Annual General Meeting by e-mail r.babianskiene@kaunoenergija.lt.

Loreta Miliauskienė, Head of Economic Department, l.miliauskiene@kaunoenergija.lt

Attachments