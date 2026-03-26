Food Packaging Market Set to Hit USD 761.64 Billion by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable and Shelf-Life Enhancing Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Food Packaging Market size is estimated at USD 437.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 761.64 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.69% from 2026 to 2035. Food manufacturers' preference for lightweight and economical packaging materials, growing demand for extended shelf-life packaging technologies, and expanding consumption of processed and packaged foods all contribute to the market's expansion.





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The U.S. Food Packaging Market is estimated at USD 118.35 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 205.86 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.68% over the forecast period.

Due to its high per capita consumption of packaged food, sophisticated cold chain and food distribution infrastructure, and robust demand for single-use and convenience food packaging formats from quick service restaurants and food delivery services, the U.S. is the world's largest market for food packaging.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Packaging Type

The flexible segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 46.83% in 2025, owing to widespread adoption across snack, bakery, dairy, and frozen food categories. The semi-rigid segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 6.14% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from fresh produce, dairy, and prepared meal categories for thermoformed trays and clamshell containers.

By Material

By 2025, the plastics segment contributed the largest revenue share of 38.57% due to its established barrier performance across flexible film, rigid container, and semi-rigid tray applications, low material cost per unit, and food manufacturer preference for lightweight plastic packaging formats in ambient, chilled, and frozen food supply chains. The paper & paper-based materials segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.72% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for fiber-based food packaging alternatives in bakery, QSR, and e-commerce food delivery applications.

By Packaging Format

The pouches segment accounted for the largest share of the food packaging market with about 22.46% and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 6.38% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035. The segment’s growth is driven by its versatility across liquid, semi-liquid, dry, and frozen food product categories, strong barrier and resealable closure performance for snack, dairy, and sauce applications.

By Application

The meat & seafood segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 24.63% in 2025, owing to the high packaging intensity of fresh, chilled, and processed protein categories globally. The fruits & vegetables segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 6.54% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing fresh produce consumption, growing demand for breathable and anti-fog packaging films that maintain fresh produce quality globally.

By End-User

The quick service restaurants segment accounted for the largest share of the food packaging market with about 34.72% and is also expected to grow at the fastest rate with a CAGR of around 6.89% throughout the forecast period of 2026–2035, owing to the high per-outlet food packaging consumption intensity of QSR chains globally.

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Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.83%, Asia Pacific is the food packaging market's fastest-growing region due to rising awareness of packaged food safety standards, government food traceability regulations, and investments in food packaging material manufacturing capacity in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Due to its established packaged food and beverage manufacturing base, strict FDA food-contact material safety regulations, and growing food brand and QSR operator awareness of the commercial and regulatory benefits of sustainable and high-performance food packaging transitions, North America held the largest revenue share of the food packaging market in 2025, which is more than 29.47%.

Rising Processed Food Consumption and Quick Service Restaurant Expansion to Drive Market Growth Globally

Growing urbanization and on-the-go eating habits, the expansion of quick service restaurants worldwide in both developed and emerging markets, and food manufacturers' need for high-performance barrier packaging to safeguard product quality over longer distribution chains are the main factors driving the growth of the food packaging market share. The market's foundation, the adoption of flexible and rigid food packaging forms, and the growth of the worldwide market share are all being driven by these solutions for food safety assurance and consumer convenience.

Key Players:

Amcor plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Smurfit Westrock plc

Sonoco Products Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

Mondi Group

Graphic Packaging International, LLC

Tetra Pak International S.A.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc.

ProAmpac LLC

Silgan Holdings Inc.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Novatek International

UFlex Limited

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Printpack Inc.

DS Smith plc

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Amcor plc expanded its AmLite Ultra Recycle flexible food packaging platform with new high-barrier mono-material polyethylene structures for dry food and dairy applications, aiming to improve recyclability performance and support food brand sustainable packaging transition commitments across North American and European retail markets.

In October 2024, Sealed Air Corporation launched its Cryovac Brand OptiDure high-barrier recyclable flexible film for fresh and processed meat packaging applications, strengthening food safety packaging capabilities and expanding adoption among North American and European protein processor and retail customers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Food Packaging Material Performance & Shelf-Life Metrics – helps you understand barrier performance, shelf-life extension capabilities, and the role of advanced packaging in reducing food spoilage and waste.

– helps you understand barrier performance, shelf-life extension capabilities, and the role of advanced packaging in reducing food spoilage and waste. Regulatory Compliance & Food-Contact Safety Metrics – helps you assess adherence to global food safety standards, recycled content integration, and the impact of plastic bans and EPR regulations.

– helps you assess adherence to global food safety standards, recycled content integration, and the impact of plastic bans and EPR regulations. QSR & Foodservice Packaging Consumption Metrics – helps you evaluate packaging demand trends across quick-service restaurants and delivery platforms, including spending patterns and material usage shifts.

– helps you evaluate packaging demand trends across quick-service restaurants and delivery platforms, including spending patterns and material usage shifts. Sustainable Packaging Transition & Recyclability Metrics – helps you track adoption of recyclable, mono-material, and paper-based solutions, along with carbon footprint comparisons across packaging formats.

– helps you track adoption of recyclable, mono-material, and paper-based solutions, along with carbon footprint comparisons across packaging formats. Food Waste Reduction & Efficiency Metrics – helps you analyze how packaging innovations contribute to lowering food waste and improving supply chain efficiency across food categories.

Read Other Related Reports:

Food Packaging Equipment Market

Food Service Packaging Market

Fresh Food Packaging Market

Snack Food Packaging Market

Food Packaging Films Market

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