MULTITUDE AG

Grafenauweg 8

6300 Zug

Switzerland





INVITATION TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF MULTITUDE AG

Dear Shareholders

We are pleased to invite you to this year's Annual General Meeting of Multitude AG, as follows:

Date and Time: Friday, April 24, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m.

Location: This year's Annual General Meeting will be held at Brandschenkestrasse 24, 8027 Zurich, Switzerland, in the offices of Lenz & Staehelin.

The Annual General Meeting will be limited to the formal agenda items, and there will be no presentation of the 2025 annual results.

For information on the annual results, please refer to our annual report 2025 and the materials on the preliminary results from the conference call held on March 12, 2026, all available at: → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.

The total number of shares is 21,723,960. The company holds 311,820 treasury shares. Therefore, the total number of voting rights is 21,412,140 as of the date of this invitation.

We look forward to welcoming you at our Annual General Meeting.

Yours faithfully

Multitude AG

Tiukkanen, Ari

Chairman of the Board of Directors









AGENDA AND PROPOSALS

1 Approval of the Combined Management Report, the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025, acceptance of the Auditors’ Reports

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes approval of the Combined Management Report, the Separate Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2025.

Explanations: In their reports to the General Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, the independent auditors, confirmed the Combined Management Report, Separate Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025 without reservations. Accordingly, the Board of Directors proposes the approval of the Combined Management Report, Separate Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2025.



2 Resolution on the appropriation of available earnings

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes the appropriation of available earnings as follows:

Net result for the period EUR 670,694 Earnings brought forward EUR 70,618,412 Total earnings available to the Annual General Meeting EUR 71,289,106 Allocation to statutory retained earnings EUR - Proposed dividend of EUR 0.55 per share EUR 11,776,677 Balance to be carried forward EUR 59,512,429 Total appropriation of available earnings EUR 71,289,106





Explanations: The total available earnings of Multitude AG in the financial year 2025 amount to EUR 71,289,106. For each share entitled to dividends, an ordinary dividend distribution of EUR 0.55 per share (i.e. a total of EUR 11,776,677) is proposed.

The remaining earnings of EUR 59,512,429 shall be carried forward. The proposed appropriation of retained earnings is based on the company’s statutory financial statements to be approved in agenda item 1.

If the proposal according to this agenda item 2 is approved, the dividend will be paid on May 4, 2026 net of applicable withholding tax.

3 Approval of the ESG Report 2025

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the ESG Report 2025 be approved.

Explanations: The ESG Report 2025 constitutes the report on non-financial matters within the meaning of articles 964a et seqq. of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO). The report provides information on the concepts and measures of Multitude AG with regard to environmental matters, in particular the CO2 targets, social matters, employee matters, adherence to human rights and fighting corruption. The ESG Report 2025 can be found at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.

In order to fulfil the Swiss legal requirements, the Report on Non-Financial Matters will be submitted to the General Meeting for approval.

4 Discharge of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes to grant discharge to the members of the Board of Directors for the 2025 business year.

Explanations: The discharge of the members of the Board of Directors by law constitutes a non-transferable power of the General Meeting. The company is not aware of any facts that would preclude full discharge.





5 Elections to the Board of Directors, election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and elections to the People and Culture Committee

5.1 Elections to the Board of Directors and election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors does not propose changes to its composition and all of the current members of the Board of Directors stand for re-election. The Board of Directors believes that the members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election collectively ensure that the Board of Directors has the competencies required for the Multitude's targets, geographical presence and corporate culture.

5.1.1 Re-election of Ari Tiukkanen as a member of the Board of Directors and as Chairman of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Ari Tiukkanen be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors and that he also be re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.1

5.1.2 Re-election of Jorma Jokela as a member of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Jorma Jokela be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.1

5.1.3 Re-election of Lea Liigus as a member of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Lea Liigus be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.1

5.1.4 Re-election of Marion Khüny as a member of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Marion Khüny be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.1

5.1.5 Re-election of Mika Ståhlberg as a member of the Board of Directors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Mika Ståhlberg be re-elected as a member of the Board of Directors until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.1

5.2 Elections to the People and Culture Committee

The company's People and Culture Committee assumes the duties of the compensation committee in accordance with article 733 CO. When electing the members of the People and Culture Committee, shareholders will thus elect the members of the compensation committee in accordance with article 733 CO.

5.2.1 Re-election of Ari Tiukkanen as a member of the People and Culture Committee

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Ari Tiukkanen be re-elected as a member of the People and Culture Committee.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.2

5.2.2 Re-election of Lea Liigus as a member of the People and Culture Committee

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Lea Liigus be re-elected as a member of the People and Culture Committee.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.2

5.2.3 Re-election of Jorma Jokela as a member of the People and Culture Committee

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Jorma Jokela be re-elected as a member of the People and Culture Committee.

Explanations: please refer to agenda item 5.2

6 Re-election of the Independent Proxy

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that Martin Rechtsanwälte GmbH, represented by Jürg Martin, be re-elected as the Independent Proxy until the closing of the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: Martin Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Steinberggasse 23, 8400 Winterthur, represented by Jürg Martin, has confirmed to the Board of Directors that it possesses the independence required to perform the mandate. A portrait of Martin Rechtsanwälte GmbH is available at → https://martin-ra.ch/en/team-2/.

7 Re-appointment of Auditors

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers AG be re-appointed as Auditors for the 2026 business year.

Explanations: PricewaterhouseCoopers AG has confirmed to the Board of Directors that it possesses the independence required to perform the mandate. PricewaterhouseCoopers AG in Zurich has been the auditors of Multitude AG since its relocation.

8 Remuneration

8.1 Consultative vote on the 2025 Remuneration Report

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approve the 2025 Remuneration Report in a consultative vote.

Explanations: The 2025 Remuneration Report provides an overview of the remuneration principles and programmes applicable to the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board of Multitude, as well as details related to the remuneration awarded to the members of these two bodies for the 2025 business year. Since Multitude votes on remuneration on a prospective basis, the Remuneration Report must be submitted to the General Meeting for a consultative vote in accordance with the law. The 2025 Remuneration Report can be found at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.

8.2 Approval of the aggregate remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the last ordinary General Meeting

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approve the aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 76,000 paid to the members of the Board of Directors for the period since the relocation of the company to Switzerland until the last ordinary General Meeting 2025.

Explanations: The approved maximum aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 72,000 for the members of the Board of Directors for the period is based on a monthly remuneration of EUR 8,000 for the chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 4,000 for two independent board members of the Board of Directors. Due to the timing of the General Meeting the actual aggregate remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors amounted to EUR 76,000. The 2025 Remuneration Report can be found at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.

8.3 Approval of the maximum aggregate remuneration amount for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary General Meeting

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approve the maximum aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 200,000 for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary General Meeting.

Explanations: The proposed maximum aggregate remuneration amount for the members of the Board of Directors for the period until the next ordinary General Meeting is based on a monthly remuneration of EUR 8,000 for the chairman of the Board of Directors and EUR 4,000 for two independent board members of the Board of Directors, Marion Khüny and Mika Ståhlberg. In addition, the remuneration system of Multitude is described in the Remuneration Report. The 2025 Remuneration Report can be found at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.

8.4 Approval of the maximum aggregate remuneration amount for the members of the Group Executive Board for the business year 2027

Proposal: The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting approve the maximum aggregate remuneration amount of EUR 4,900,000 for the 10 members of the Group Executive Board for the business year 2027.

Explanations: The remuneration system of Multitude is described in the Remuneration Report. The 2025 Remuneration Report can be found at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025.





DOCUMENTS AND ORGANISATIONAL INFORMATION

Documents

The 2025 Annual Report, including the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2025 with the Auditors' Reports, is available at → https://www.multitude.com/investors/results-reports-and-publications/2025, and for review at the company’s headquarters at Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug. If you have any questions, please write an e-mail to → agm@multitude.com.

Attendance and Admission Cards

Shareholders have the option of voting in person, through a proxy, or remotely by issuing authorizations and instructions to the independent proxy. Shareholders entered in the share register up to and including April 13, 2026 as shareholders with voting rights will receive, together with the invitation to the Annual General Meeting, a registration form that they can use to order the admission card or to issue a proxy. Further, they will receive information on e-voting together with their individual login information to access the voting website: → www.gvote.ch. Shareholders are requested to send the registration form to the share register of Multitude AG (Multitude AG, c/o Computershare, Baslerstrasse 90, 4601 Olten) by April 17, 2026 at the latest.

Upon return of the registration form, as from April 17, 2026 we will send you the admission card with the voting coupons.

Voting Rights

Only those shareholders who were registered in the share register on April 13, 2026, 5 p.m. CET, are entitled to vote. No registrations in the share register will be made from April 14, 2026 up to and including April 24, 2026. Shareholders who sell their shares prior to the Annual General Meeting are no longer entitled to vote.

Granting of Proxies and Issuing of Instructions by Electronic Means

If you would like to use the shareholder portal to grant proxies and issue instructions to the Independent Proxy by electronic means, please use the following link: → www.gvote.ch.

You will find your access data on the registration form. The e-voting portal will be open until April 22, 2026, 11.59 p.m. CET.



Language

The Annual General Meeting will be held in English.

No Reception

There will not be a drinks reception following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.





REPRESENTATION AND PROXY

Shareholders who do not personally attend the General Meeting can be represented as follows:

by a representative of their choice. The appropriately completed registration form grants proxy. The admission card will be sent directly to the authorized representative.

by the Independent Proxy, Martin Rechtsanwälte GmbH, Steinberggasse 23, 8400 Winterthur, represented by Jürg Martin. The appropriately completed registration form grants proxy (it is not necessary to request the admission card). To instruct the Independent Proxy, please use the instruction form on the reverse side of the registration form enclosed with this invitation. By signing the registration form, the shareholder authorizes the Independent Proxy to vote in favor of the proposals of the Board of Directors as far as no written instructions to the contrary are given. This also applies in case of any votes held at the General Meeting in relation to proposals which were not included in the invitation.

March 26, 2026

Multitude AG

On behalf of the Board of Directors

The Chairman

Tiukkanen, Ari

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755). www.multitude.com