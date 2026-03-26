Faundare Capital Highlights the Growing Role of Private Lending in Addressing U.S. Housing Supply Challenges

Houston, TX, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faundare Capital, a Houston-based real estate lending firm, today released industry insights examining the expanding role of private lenders and small-scale real estate investors in addressing housing supply constraints across the United States. The full article is available at https://www.faundarecapital.com/post/the-untold-story-behind-america-s-neighborhood-comeback-how-private-lenders-and-local-investors-are.

Side by side: One home boarded up next to a home restored by local fix-and-flip investors, partnered with private lenders. Illustration provided by Faundare Capital.

According to widely cited housing research, the United States faces a supply gap estimated in the millions of homes. While national discussions often center on interest rates, affordability, and large-scale development initiatives, activity at the local level continues to contribute meaningfully to housing rehabilitation and new construction. Faundare Capital reports that private lending has become an increasingly utilized financing channel for investors working on residential redevelopment and small-scale construction projects.

“Smaller investors are playing a measurable role in restoring existing housing inventory and contributing to incremental supply growth,” said Dr. Lucas Liu, Founder of Faundare Capital. “Access to specialized financing solutions has allowed these projects to move forward in situations where conventional underwriting may not align with the scope or timeline of the investment.”

Industry data reflects a shift in capital sources for investment property lending. Over the past decade, private lending activity in the residential investor segment has expanded significantly. Market tracking data indicates that bridge loan volumes, including fix-and-flip and ground-up construction financing, increased year over year through late 2025. At the same time, traditional bank participation in certain investment property categories has declined, particularly in small-balance and distressed asset segments.

Private lending structures commonly utilized by real estate investors include short-term rehabilitation loans, construction financing, and rental property loans structured around property-level income metrics.

Fix-and-flip financing is typically used for the acquisition and renovation of distressed or underutilized residential properties. These loans are generally structured to align with renovation timelines and resale strategies. Construction loans are increasingly used by small and mid-sized investors developing infill housing, accessory dwelling units (ADUs), and small multifamily properties designed to increase local housing availability.

Another financing structure gaining broader adoption is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) loan. Unlike conventional mortgage products that rely primarily on borrower income documentation, DSCR loans evaluate a property’s ability to generate sufficient rental income to cover its debt obligations. This structure has become more common in rental-focused investment strategies, particularly in markets with sustained rental demand.

States including Texas, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and New Jersey have seen notable growth in investor-driven residential projects supported by alternative lending platforms. In metropolitan areas such as Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Newark, and Charlotte, small-scale redevelopment and rental property rehabilitation projects have contributed to localized housing stabilization efforts.

Faundare Capital reports that its lending activity supports investors engaged in residential rehabilitation, rental portfolio expansion, and small-scale development projects nationwide. The firm states that its underwriting approach emphasizes asset-level evaluation, project feasibility, and structured timelines aligned with real estate development cycles.

“The objective is not speculative growth, but facilitating responsible, well-structured real estate projects,” Liu added. “When properly underwritten and executed, these projects can contribute to neighborhood revitalization and incremental housing supply.”

While large-scale development remains a critical component of long-term housing solutions, incremental rehabilitation and infill construction projects represent a complementary segment of the broader market. Analysts note that localized investment activity can improve housing conditions, return vacant properties to productive use, and stabilize rental inventory in targeted submarkets.

Faundare Capital’s report underscores that private capital participation has expanded in response to evolving lending standards, regulatory pressures, and shifting risk appetites within traditional financial institutions. As capital markets continue to adjust, private lending platforms may become a strong and reliable funding source for residential investment projects that fall outside conventional banking frameworks.

The company emphasizes that responsible lending practices, regulatory compliance, and disciplined underwriting remain essential as the market evolves.

For additional information or media inquiries, representatives are encouraged to visit the company website (https://www.faundarecapital.com/) for direct contact and further resources.

About Faundare Capital

Faundare Capital is a Houston, Texas-based real estate lending firm operating in the commercial real estate finance sector. The company provides financing solutions for residential investment properties, including rehabilitation loans, construction financing, rental property loan, and commercial mortgage. In addition to lending activities, the firm publishes educational materials focused on real estate market trends, underwriting standards, and investor financing strategies.

Faundare Capital, among the best private lenders for fix and flip loan, DSCR loan, and commercial real estate loan





Media Contact:

Lucas Liu

Faundare Capital

Phone: 832-852-1880

Email: info@faundare.com

Website: https://www.faundarecapital.com/

Country: United States