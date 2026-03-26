March 26, 2026

Announcement no. 04

BioPorto announces the Annual Report for 2025

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 26, 2026, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – BioPorto A/S CVR-no. 17500317 (BioPorto or company) (CPH:BIOPOR), today announced the annual financial results for 2025. The financial results for 2025 confirm the preliminary unaudited 2025 financial figures released February 5, 2026.

Financial highlights for FY 2025

Total revenues amounted to DKK 40.3 million – an 11% growth compared to 2024 and 13% growth at constant exchange rates (CER), and within the latest guidance of DKK 40-45 million.

Total NGAL revenues increased to DKK 28.2m by 22% and 25% at CER. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in NGAL revenues in the US from Research Use Only (RUO) of 25% to DKK 18.4 million, and 29% at CER, and ProNephro AKI® (NGAL) sales through distributors of DKK 4.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2025 amounted to DKK 76.5 million, which is an increase of 8% versus 2024, and within the latest guidance of DKK 75-80 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s cash position was DKK 54.9 million compared to DKK 59.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

Figures for 2025:

(DKK million) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change (Pct) Change CER (pct) Latest Guidance 2025 Total Revenue 40.3 36.2 11% 13% 40-45 Total NGAL Revenue 28.2 23.1 22% 25% N/A US NGAL Revenue (RUO) 18.4 14.7 25% 29% N/A Adj. EBITDA loss 76.5 70.6 8% N/A 75-80 Cash and cash equivalents 54.9 59.7 -8% N/A N/A

Key strategic achievements for FY 2025

We successfully secured commercial availability of ProNephroTM AKI (NGAL) for the US market through our distributor.

The “Forward” Strategic Plan was established in November 2025. This is a three-year plan focusing on building market adoption, capturing high growth and expanding the addressable market, including new aspirations towards 2028.

In April and November 2025, BioPorto successfully executed on its Financing Strategy with pre-subscribed private placements of DKK 33.5 million and DKK 43.0 million with existing shareholders and new institutional and private investors.

At the end of October 2025, BioPorto successfully completed patient enrollment in its clinical cut-off study ProNephro AKI (NGAL) study for adult use. As announced previously, the Company has decided to submit a pre-submission meeting request to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) once the dataset has been analyzed, expectedly in March 2026.

Carsten Buhl, BioPorto’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), comments

“Key strategic and defining milestones were met in 2025. I am satisfied with the results and the milestones met. With the Forward-strategy established the plans and aspirations towards 2028 have been set, and I look forward to executing on the plan laid out with the focus on delivering further commercial traction and progressing our ProNephro AKI study for adult use.“

Guidance for 2026

Guidance for 2026 is unchanged to the guidance announced February 5, 2026:

(DKK million) FY 2026 Change (Pct) Total Revenue 48-58 20-45% Total NGAL Revenue 33-42 20-50% Adj. EBITDA loss 50-60 (22-35)%

The aspirations for 2028 stay unchanged with Revenue in FY 2028 between DKK 150-200 million and Adjusted EBITDA-margin of at least 15%. Further, the expectation for the Cash Flow also remains unchanged as the Company expects Cash Flow to become positive in the second half of 2027. The current Cash at hand is still expected to cover projected spending through 2026. The Company’s range of future financing options continues to be matured to secure funding for 2027, in the form of potential divestments of non-core assets supplemented with credit facilities and other financing solutions.

*) DKK/USD Exchange Rate app. 6.35

Subsequent events

The new CFO and member of the Executive Management team, Klaus Juhl Wulff, joined the company March 1st, 2026.

To receive BioPorto’s Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

Webcast

The Company’s management team will host a webcast today at 10:30 AM CET for investors and analysts to present the 2025 results following a Q&A session.

The webcast is hosted by HC Andersen Capital, please register here to join the call.

Investor Relations Contacts

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 4529 0000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life with actionable biomarkers – tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company uses its expertise in antibodies and assay development, as well as its platform for assay development, to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company’s tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company’s flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in the risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury, a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients potentially at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company’s expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company’s Guidance for 2025; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company’s ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as “aim”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect” and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company’s business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto’s success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto’s periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2025, with the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors”.

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