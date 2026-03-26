Multitude Capital Oyj publishes its Annual Report 2025

Helsinki, 26 March 2026 – Multitude Capital Oyj (the “Company”) has today published its Annual Report 2025, which includes the 2025 Financial Statements and the Board of Directors Report, as well as its Corporate Governance Statement.

The Company’s auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has audited the Company’s Financial Statements and issued an Auditor’s Report. The documents have been published in English and Finnish and are available on Multitude Group’s website under the subsidiary section Fixed income investors https://www.multitude.com/investors/fixed-income-investors/multitude-capital-oyj.

Multitude Capital Oyj is a wholly owned subsidiary of Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs.

The Company has also prepared the Financial Statements and the Board of Directors Report in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The Company’s auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, has performed a reasonable assurance engagement on the Company’s ESEF Financial Statements in accordance with ISAE 3000 and issued an Independent Auditor’s Reasonable Assurance Report.

The Financial Statements and the Board of Director’s Report are attached to this release as a PDF file and in XHTML format as a zip file. The Corporate Governance Statement has been attached to this release as a PDF file.

Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude Capital Oyj:

Multitude Capital Oyj acts as Multitude Group’s funding vehicle, issuing bonds to support liquidity for the Group’s operations.

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by the Multitude Growth Platform: Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people, offering services in 17 European countries. In 2025, the Group achieved a revenue of 257 million euros. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT' (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755).

www.multitude.com

The information was submitted for publication at 08.00 am CET on 26 March 2026.

Attachments