CommodityHero Introduces TradeLens Platform to Expand Access to Historical Commodity Trade Data

Las Vegas, Nevada, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CommodityHero, a technology company operating within the commodity brokerage sector, announced the launch of TradeLens, a data platform designed to provide brokers with centralized access to a large repository of historical trade records. The release marks a product expansion within the CommodityHero ecosystem, with a focus on improving how transaction data is accessed and organized.

TradeLens has been developed to address ongoing challenges associated with fragmented data sources in commodity markets. Brokers often rely on multiple channels to review past transactions, which can result in inconsistencies in how information is gathered and interpreted. The new platform aggregates hundreds of thousands of trade records into a single interface, allowing users to review structured datasets within one system.

According to the company, TradeLens intends to function as a data access tool rather than an advisory system. The platform presents historical transaction information in a format that enables users to conduct independent analysis based on available records.

“TradeLens reflects a continued effort to improve how brokers interact with data,” said Sara Saleh, Director of CommodityHero. “The platform brings together a large volume of historical trade records into a single environment, making it easier to review and work with structured information.”

Centralizing Historical Trade Records

The introduction of TradeLens comes at a time when access to historical transaction data remains uneven across segments of the commodity brokerage industry. In many cases, records are dispersed across internal systems, third-party sources, and manual archives.

TradeLens consolidates this information into a unified platform, enabling brokers to examine trade records without navigating multiple data channels. The system includes categorization and filtering functions, allowing users to sort information based on specific parameters relevant to their operations.

“Access to organized historical data has been a recurring need within the brokerage environment,” Saleh said. “TradeLens was developed to provide a structured way to view past transactions without requiring extensive manual compilation.”

The company noted that the platform’s design prioritizes clarity and usability, with an emphasis on making large datasets accessible without introducing additional complexity.

Integration Across the CommodityHero Platform

TradeLens is integrated within the broader CommodityHero infrastructure, allowing users to move between brokerage tools and data resources within a single system. This integration is intended to support continuity in workflows and reduce the need for external data management processes.

Users can access TradeLens alongside other platform features, creating a connected environment for managing transactions and reviewing historical records. The system supports navigation between active brokerage activities and archived trade data, providing a consistent interface for both functions.

“Our approach has been to ensure that data and tools exist within the same operational framework,” Saleh said. “TradeLens extends that framework by incorporating historical trade information directly into the platform.”

CommodityHero indicated that the system architecture allows for ongoing updates, including the potential addition of new data sources and expanded functionality.

Industry Context and Platform Development

The launch of TradeLens follows a period of growth for CommodityHero, with the company reporting a 1000 percent increase in platform activity between 2024 and 2025. While the company did not attribute this growth to a single factor, it cited broader adoption of digital tools within commodity brokerage as a contributing element.

The introduction of TradeLens aligns with a wider industry movement toward structured data usage. As brokerage operations increasingly incorporate digital systems, platforms that organize and present data in consistent formats are becoming more common.

“Changes in how brokers access and use data have influenced the development of our platform,” Saleh said. “TradeLens is part of an ongoing effort to align with those changes by providing a centralized data resource.”

The company stated that future updates to TradeLens will be guided by operational requirements and user feedback, though no specific release schedule has been announced.

Focus on Data Accessibility

CommodityHero has positioned TradeLens as a platform centered on accessibility rather than prediction or guidance. The system provides historical trade data without offering interpretations or recommendations, leaving analysis to the user.

This approach reflects a distinction between data infrastructure and advisory services, with TradeLens designed to support the former. By presenting information in a structured format, the platform aims to reduce barriers to accessing and reviewing trade records.

“Providing access to well-organized data is a foundational step in supporting brokerage operations,” Saleh said. “TradeLens is intended to make that data easier to locate and review within a single system.”

The company also noted that the platform’s interface is structured to accommodate varying levels of user familiarity with data systems, though it did not provide details on specific user experience features.

Availability

TradeLens is now available through the CommodityHero platform. Brokers and other market participants can access the system by visiting commodityhero.com.

CommodityHero has not disclosed additional details regarding phased rollouts or regional availability, indicating that access is managed through its existing platform infrastructure.

About CommodityHero

CommodityHero is a technology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada, focused on developing digital infrastructure for commodity brokerage operations. The company’s platform provides tools for managing transactions and accessing structured market data within a unified environment.

CommodityHero’s ecosystem is designed to support brokerage workflows through integrated systems that combine operational tools with data resources. The company continues to expand its platform in response to changes in how commodity markets operate in increasingly digital contexts.





Media Contact

Company Name: CommodityHero

Contact Person: Sara Saleh

Email: pr@commodityhero.com

Country: United States

Website: https://commodityhero.com/