Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market Size to Hit USD 8.32 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market was valued at USD 4.13 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.32 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% over 2026-2035.”

Rising Global LNG Demand is Boosting the Adoption of FSRU Solutions Globally

Global energy markets are driving the expansion of LNG import facilities due to rising global energy demand and the need for cleaner energy sources. FSRUs have a benefit over land-based terminals in that they may be swiftly installed, which helps to satisfy pressing energy demands. Flexible supply chains can be established thanks to FSRUs' capacity to operate offshore. Maximum efficiency is made possible by the FSRUs' ability to be moved in response to market conditions or demand. Additionally, since FSRUs are a crucial component of the diversification of the world's energy supply, the increased investment in LNG vessels, storage facilities, and regasification equipment will raise demand for FSRUs.

Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025: USD 4.13 Billion

Market Size by 2035: USD 8.32 Billion

CAGR: 7.29% from 2026 to 2035

By Mode of Transportation: Sea Transportation held the largest share of 88% in 2025

In 2025, Asia-Pacific leads the market with 42% revenue share

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Excelerate Energy Inc.

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd.

Golar LNG Limited

BW Gas Limited

Exmar NV

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME)

Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell plc

TotalEnergies SE

Bumi Armada Berhad

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

FLEX LNG Ltd.

Maran Gas Maritime Inc.

Offshore LNG Toscana SpA (OLT)

Gazprom FLEX LNG

MISC Berhad

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (New-built FSRU, Converted FSRU)

• By Capacity (Up to 100,000 m³, 100,000 – 150,000 m³, Above 150,000 m³)

• By Application (Base-load Regasification, Peak-shaving/Short-term Regasification)

• By End-User (Upstream, Midstream, Downstream)

• By Mode of Transportation (Marine / Sea Transportation, Pipeline Integration)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Mode of Transportation

Marine / Sea Transportation dominated the Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRU) Market with ~88% share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness and ability to transport large volumes of LNG. The pipeline integration segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to the safe and efficient transportation of gas to the domestic grid.

By Application

Base-load Regasification dominated the Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRU) Market with ~64% share in 2025 due to the permanent or semi-permanent nature of such terminals, providing a continuous supply of LNG to fulfill the steady demand of industries. Peak Shaving/Short-Term Regasification segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035, as the demand for temporary LNG solutions continues to rise.

By Type

New-built FSRU dominated the Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRU) Market with ~61% share in 2025 due to efficiency, storage, and regasification. The Converted FSRU segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 as converting existing LNG carriers is more cost-effective and quicker than new construction.

By End-User

Midstream dominated the Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRU) Market with ~55% share in 2025 due to the transportation, storage, and regasification of LNG demand specific floating infrastructure. The downstream segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to the demand for LNG from industrial, power generation, and city gas distribution sectors globally.

By Capacity

100,000 – 150,000 m³ dominated the Floating Storage & Regasification Units (FSRU) Market with ~45% share in 2025 as it represented the optimal balance in terms of storage, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Above 150,000 m³ segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in terms of CAGR from 2026-2035, as the demand for LNG is expected to rise globally.

Regional Insights:

Growing LNG imports, energy diversification strategies, and the growing need for natural gas as a fuel for industrial and power generation are the main drivers of the North American Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRU) market. The region's FSRU business is also being boosted by government energy policies, enhanced maritime infrastructure, investments in offshore FSRU terminals, and coastal infrastructure.

With a revenue share of over 42% in 2025, Asia Pacific leads the floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) market. This is a result of growing energy consumption, rising LNG imports, and government initiatives to investigate alternative energy sources.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Excelerate Energy Inc. signed a definitive agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity to develop the country’s first integrated floating LNG terminal with a 500 MMscf/d FSRU.

Excelerate Energy Inc. signed a definitive agreement with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity to develop the country’s first integrated floating LNG terminal with a 500 MMscf/d FSRU. 2024: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines started commercial operations of the FSRU Jawa Satu, supplying LNG to the 1,760 MW Jawa 1 gas-fired power plant in West Java, marking Asia’s first integrated gas-to-power FSRU project.

Exclusive Sections of the Floating Storage Regasification Units (FSRU) Market Report (The USPs):

FLEET & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the global FSRU fleet composition, deployment trends by type, storage capacity, and commissioning timelines across offshore and nearshore installations.

– helps you understand the global FSRU fleet composition, deployment trends by type, storage capacity, and commissioning timelines across offshore and nearshore installations. REGASIFICATION & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate regasification capacity, utilization levels, uptime efficiency, and LNG send-out performance across operating units.

– helps you evaluate regasification capacity, utilization levels, uptime efficiency, and LNG send-out performance across operating units. CHARTERING & FINANCIAL METRICS – helps you analyze charter rate trends, contract structures, and CAPEX/OPEX dynamics influencing project viability and investment decisions.

– helps you analyze charter rate trends, contract structures, and CAPEX/OPEX dynamics influencing project viability and investment decisions. SAFETY & COMPLIANCE METRICS – helps you assess adherence to international safety and environmental standards, along with incident rates and adoption of advanced safety systems.

– helps you assess adherence to international safety and environmental standards, along with incident rates and adoption of advanced safety systems. PORT & TERMINAL INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand infrastructure readiness, connectivity to pipelines, berthing efficiency, and storage utilization across FSRU-supported terminals.

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