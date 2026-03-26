Home Healthcare Market to Expand at 8%+ CAGR by 2031 as Remote Care Adoption Drives Strong Growth, Says a Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the home healthcare market size was valued at USD 335.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 363.58 billion in 2026 to USD 545.69 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period (2026–2031), driven by the growing elderly population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing preference for cost-effective and patient-centric care settings. Healthcare systems worldwide are shifting toward home-based care models to reduce hospital burden, improve patient outcomes, and enhance convenience, fueling demand for home healthcare services and devices.

The home healthcare market is being shaped by the increasing need for long-term care, post-operative recovery support, and chronic disease management outside traditional clinical settings. Patients and caregivers are increasingly opting for home healthcare solutions, including skilled nursing, rehabilitation therapies, and remote patient monitoring, as they offer comfort, reduced hospitalization costs, and improved quality of life. Technological advancements are playing a crucial role in market growth, with the integration of telehealth platforms, wearable devices, and remote monitoring systems enabling real-time health tracking and timely medical interventions. These innovations are enhancing care delivery efficiency and supporting healthcare providers in managing patients remotely. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives promoting home-based care are further strengthening market adoption.

Home Healthcare Market Share by Region

North America represents a significant share of the home healthcare market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong adoption of digital health technologies. The region continues to lead in the implementation of remote monitoring and home-based care services.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, driven by aging demographics, structured healthcare systems, and increasing emphasis on reducing hospital stays through home-based care solutions.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of home healthcare services, and increasing demand for affordable and accessible care options. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are witnessing growing adoption of home-based healthcare solutions.

Home Healthcare Primary Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Remote Patient Monitoring and Telehealth

The integration of telehealth and remote monitoring technologies is enabling continuous patient care at home, improving disease management and reducing the need for frequent hospital visits.

Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Personalized Care

Home healthcare solutions are gaining traction as they offer personalized care at lower costs compared to hospital-based treatment, making them an attractive option for patients and healthcare systems alike.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “The home healthcare market reflects steady demand supported by aging populations and expanding outpatient care needs, with findings grounded in carefully validated secondary data and industry interactions. Mordor Intelligence applies consistent, transparent research frameworks, offering a balanced, cross-verified view that supports reliable business decisions.”

Home Healthcare Market Segmentation Overview

By Healthcare Type

Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment



Insulin Delivery Devices



Home IV Equipment



Home Dialysis Equipment



Ventilators & Nebulizers



CPAP & BiPAP Devices



Diagnostic & Monitoring Equipment



Blood-glucose Monitors



BP Monitors



Pulse-oximeters



ECG & Holter Monitors



Digital Thermometers



Mobility Assist Equipment



Wheelchairs



Walkers & Rollators



Mobility Scooters



Services

Skilled Nursing



Physical Therapy



Occupational Therapy



Speech Therapy



Hospice & Palliative



Personal (Unskilled) Care



Respiratory Therapy



Tele-homecare & Telehealth



Software Platforms

Agency Administration



Clinical/EHR Platforms



Remote-patient Monitoring SaaS



By Indication

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Respiratory

Cancer

Wound-care

Neurological Disorders

By Geography

North America

United States



Canada



Mexico



Europe

Germany



United Kingdom



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East & Africa

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa



South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America



For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/home-healthcare-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Home Healthcare Market Competitive Outlook

The home healthcare market features a mix of healthcare service providers, medical device manufacturers, and digital health companies focusing on expanding service offerings, integrating advanced technologies, and strengthening patient care models. Market participants are investing in telehealth capabilities, remote monitoring solutions, and strategic partnerships to enhance care delivery and expand their market presence.

Major Companies in the Home Healthcare include:

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group, Inc.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Medtronic plc

Philips Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

GE Healthcare

ResMed Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott Laboratories

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