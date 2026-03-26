Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026

Oslo, 26 March 2026 - The Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 09:00 CEST on 23 April 2026.
The General Meeting will be held electronically and all documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at www.zelluna.com/Governance
For further information, please contact:
Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826
Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608
Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965
Attachments
- Zelluna ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026
- Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting
- Appendix 2 - Annual Report 2025
- Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2026
- Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2025
- Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2025