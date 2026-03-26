Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026

Oslo, 26 March 2026 - The Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 09:00 CEST on 23 April 2026.



The General Meeting will be held electronically and all documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at www.zelluna.com/Governance

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board

Email: at@radforsk.no

Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965





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