Zelluna ASA [ZLNA]: Notice of Annual General Meeting on 23 April 2026

 | Source: Zelluna ASA Zelluna ASA

Oslo, 26 March 2026 - The Board of Directors hereby calls for the Annual General Meeting of Zelluna ASA at 09:00 CEST on 23 April 2026. 

The General Meeting will be held electronically and all documents related to the Annual General Meeting are available at the Company’s website at www.zelluna.com/Governance

For further information, please contact:

Anders Tuv, Chairman of the Board
Email: at@radforsk.no
Phone: +47 982 06 826

Namir Hassan, Chief Executive Officer
Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com
Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, Chief Financial Officer
Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com
Phone: +47 913 02 965


 

Attachments


Attachments

Zelluna ASA - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2026 Appendix 1 - Registration and proxy form to the Annual General Meeting Appendix 2 - Annual Report 2025 Appendix 3 - Remuneration Guidelines 2026 Appendix 4 - Remuneration Report 2025 Appendix 5 - Recommendations by the Nomination Committee 2025
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