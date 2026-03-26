YouTube Joins Questex’s StreamTV Europe as Diamond Sponsor, Signaling Major Industry Momentum for the Inaugural Event April 13-15 in Lisbon

LISBON, Portugal, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s StreamTV Europe today announces YouTube, one of the world’s most powerful video platforms, will join the inaugural event as a Diamond Sponsor. Taking place April 13–15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal, the event will bring together leaders from across the European streaming ecosystem – including broadcasters, streaming platforms, FAST operators, content owners, and ad-tech innovators.

YouTube’s participation marks a major milestone for the inaugural StreamTV Europe, reinforcing the event’s role as the new gathering place for the industry’s most influential companies and decision makers in Europe. As part of its presence, YouTube executives will participate in multiple high-profile sessions across the program, sharing insights on the growing impact of creators, sports, and news in the streaming landscape.

“YouTube has fundamentally transformed how audiences discover, watch, and engage with video,” said Alejandro Pinero, Show Director for StreamTV Europe. “Having them join as a Diamond Sponsor for our inaugural event is incredibly exciting and underscores the importance of bringing the entire European streaming ecosystem together in Lisbon.”

YouTube Featured Sessions at StreamTV Europe

YouTube leaders will take part in several key sessions during the event, including:

April 13 at 1:30 p.m.: KEYNOTE PANEL - The YouTube Pivot: How Legacy News Publishers and a New Generation of Creators Successfully Build an Audience for News on the Platform

Speakers: Pedro Pina, Vice President, EMEA, YouTube, Evan Shapiro, ESHAP, Julien Laurent, CDO, TF1, Gaspard G, France News Creator

April 14 at 4:40 p.m.: YOUTUBE WORKSHOP – Defining Windowing & Tiering Strategy for YouTube

Speakers: Martha Williams, Strategic Account Director, Merzigo, Bora Basman, Strategic Partnerships Development Manager for TV+Film, Sports and News, YouTube

April 15 at 1:20 pm: Panel: Changing the Game: Innovative Sports Strategies and Global Events on YouTube

Speakers: Evan Shapiro, ESHAP, Fabio Madeiro, Chief Content Officer, LiveMode

Expanded Lineup of Industry Leaders

StreamTV Europe continues to build a powerful lineup of speakers representing the companies shaping the future of streaming across Europe and beyond.

Newly announced speakers include:

Dan Clays, Chief Executive EMEA, Omnicom Media Group

Caroline Cooper, COO, Sky

Benedikt Frey, Country Lead DACH, Samsung TV Plus

Bogdan Nesvit, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Holywater

Gene Pao, President and GM, Fuel TV

Tom Price, Content Distribution Director, Roku

Mike Shaw, Director, EMEA Ad Sales, Roku

Josh Snow, Chief Technology Officer, SkyShowtime

Orpheus Warr, Chief Technology Officer, Everyone TV

Tim Werner, CEO, Mainstream Media AG

These speakers join a growing roster of senior leaders from across the streaming ecosystem who will gather in Lisbon to share insights, forge partnerships, and discuss the trends shaping the next phase of the industry.

A New Home for the European Streaming Industry

Launching in Lisbon this April, StreamTV Europe represents the first step in creating a dedicated home for the European streaming community - connecting platforms, broadcasters, FAST operators, advertisers, technology providers, and content creators.

More than 1,000 streaming executives are expected to attend the inaugural event.

“Streaming innovation is happening everywhere across Europe,” Pinero added. “StreamTV Europe creates a place for the industry to come together, share ideas, build partnerships, and shape the next chapter of streaming.”

Where Streaming’s Next Chapter Takes Shape

Built for executives across content, technology, and advertising, StreamTV Europe is where the industry comes to align, connect, and move forward together.

From global platforms to regional powerhouses – and from monetization to product strategy - StreamTV Europe delivers the conversations and connections that matter most.

For more information and to register, visit: https://europe.streamtvshow.com.

To register as a member of the media, click here.

Interested in sponsoring, contact sgruntorad@questex.com.

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About StreamTV Europe

StreamTV Europe isn’t just another industry event—it’s the launchpad for innovation across the European streaming landscape. With dynamic content, curated networking, and executive-level insights, it’s where strategies are set, ideas take flight, and the future of streaming in Europe and beyond is defined.

Produced and managed by Questex, StreamTV Europe is the sister event to the flagship StreamTV Show in Denver, Colorado—widely recognized as the largest annual gathering for the U.S. streaming industry. Together, these events form a global platform for streaming leaders to connect, collaborate, and shape what’s next.

For more information, visit https://europe.streamtvshow.com. StreamTV Europe is supported by StreamTV Insider, the industry’s go-to source for daily news and analysis. Visit https://www.streamtvinsider.com to learn more.

StreamTV Europe runs April 13-15, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. StreamTV Show runs June 16-19, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.