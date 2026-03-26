KraneShares Launches California Carbon ETC (KCCA) on London Stock Exchange

LONDON, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), a global asset manager specialising in exchange-traded funds (ETFs), expands its suite of carbon strategies through listing the KraneShares California Carbon ETC series on the London Stock Exchange. The strategy will trade in both USD and GBP-hedged currencies under the tickers KCCA LN and KCCP LN, respectively.





Exchange



Ticker Currency Listing Date SEDOL ISIN London Exchange KCCA LN USD 26 Mar, 2026 BVY7605 XS3145731611 London Exchange KCCP LN GBP Hedged 26 Mar, 2026 BV4J2F8 XS3323626740



The strategy, referred to as KCCA throughout, is designed to track the level of its reference index, the S&P Carbon Credit CCA Index, providing targeted exposure to California Carbon Allowance (CCA) futures. California’s cap-and-invest programme is one of the largest and most established compliance carbon markets globally, covering nearly 80% of the state’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions1 across the world’s fourth-largest economy.2

Established in 2013 and recently extended through 2045, the programme operates under a declining emissions cap, tightening supply over time. Demand is driven by mandatory participation from large emitters, which must acquire allowances through auctions or secondary markets.3 As government-mandated and regulated programmes, cap-and-invest creates transparent and liquid markets that incentivise companies to pursue the most cost-effective emissions reduction strategies while driving broader industry innovation.

As a part of the broader KraneShares suite of carbon strategies, KCCA further expands investor access to carbon pricing, offering compelling risk-adjusted return potential while supporting price discovery and market liquidity. The California carbon allowance market is also characterised by supportive structural features, including a downside floor mechanism that establishes a minimum settlement price at auctions, rising annually by 5% plus the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

“KraneShares has been a leader in developing innovative investment solutions that give investors access to differentiated markets,” said KraneShares Head of Alternative Investments, Luke Oliver. “We are proud to launch KCCA to UK and European investors, offering exposure to a fast-growing asset class with structural upside potential that can serve as a valuable diversifier with its uncorrelated returns in an increasingly volatile global market.”

“KraneShares has been a pioneer in bringing carbon markets to investors, partnering with the index provider to create an index that would be tracked by the first global carbon ETF on the New York Stock Exchange in 2020 in partnership with Climate Finance Partners (CLIFI) and expanding since into a full suite of carbon strategies on global exchanges," said Dr. Xiaolin Chen, Head of International at KraneShares. “We are excited to further democratize access to the California carbon allowance market through the KCCA ETC listing for UK and European investors."

For more information on the KraneShares California Carbon ETC, please visit https://kraneshares.eu/etc/kccaln/ or consult your financial advisor.

Citations:

Congressional Research Service. The California Cap‑and‑Trade Program: Overview and Considerations for Congress. CRS Report R48314, December 18, 2024. Library of Congress. Governor Gavin Newsom, “California is now the 4th largest economy in the world,” April 23, 2025. International Carbon Action Partnership, “California extends cap-and-trade to 2045, renames program 'Cap-and-Invest',” 29 September 2025.

Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.

About KraneShares

KransShares delivers research-driven, high-conviction strategies connecting investors to some of the world’s most powerful growth themes. From China’s dynamic capital markets to emerging technologies, alternatives, carbon, covered calls and fixed income, we aim to help investors position portfolios for the future. By combining innovative products, deep expertise, and trusted global partnerships, KraneShares helps investors capture the megatrends reshaping the global economy. Together, we focus on delivering exceptional client experiences and innovative solutions. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).



Risk Disclosures

The ETCs are not principal protected and are a high-risk investment. The ETCs are secured, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer. The ETCs issued under the Programme will not be guaranteed by any entity and no person other than the Issuer will be obliged to make payments on the ETCs. The ETC may use FX hedging (e.g., futures and forwards) to reduce currency risk and support index tracking, though such hedging may not be fully effective and may introduce costs and risks. There is no guarantee that the ETCs will achieve their investment objective nor will the reference index fully or successfully hedge risk while having long exposure to the price of carbon or achieve responsible investing. Further risks relating to this investment are disclosed in the KCCA base prospectus, which along with key investor information, is available on: https://kraneshares.eu/etc/kccaln/.

This document is intended only for persons residing in jurisdictions where its distribution or availability of KCCA is consistent with local laws and KraneShares’ local regulatory authorizations.

Contact:

KraneShares Investor Relations

info@kraneshares.com