Lleida.net Secures Ninth US Patent for eIDAS Notification Method

Madrid, March 26, 2026.- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) its ninth patent in the country. The patent, numbered US 12,563,028 B2, covers the company's method for certification of electronic notices under the eIDAS framework, the European regulation governing identification and trust services for electronic transactions.

The patent, dated February 24, 2026, protects a method by which a telecommunications operator can send certified notices via email or SMS, verifying the identity of the recipient through a proxy server connected to a certification authority. The system ensures that only the intended recipient can access the notification, using the digital certificate installed in the recipient's browser.

The patented method can act as a verified shield against AI-generated impersonation and deepfake-driven fraud. No third party, human or automated, can intercept or forge a certified communication under this system.

The method is listed under the title "Platform and Method of Certification of an Electronic Notice for Electronic Identification and Trust Services (eIDAS)." It is a continuation of the company's previous patents, including US 10,938,802 and US 11,750,592. The invention is attributed to Francisco Sapena Soler, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

The eIDAS notification method gains relevance as digital signatures become a front-line defence against AI-driven fraud in electronic communications. The patented system prevents third-party impersonation at the notification level, a safeguard that carries weight in jurisdictions where certified notifications are a mandatory prerequisite to civil litigation, as is the case in Spain under Organic Law 1/2025.

Spain currently processes approximately 3.5 million judicial proceedings per year affected by that law. The requirement for legally valid certified notifications before any civil court action is expected to extend to additional jurisdictions in the coming years, broadening the potential market for the technology.

Lleida.net also holds the equivalent European patent for the same eIDAS method. The company has accumulated more than 300 patents across more than 60 countries for its innovations in certified electronic signature, notification, and contracting.

"Digital signatures are the strongest barrier against the use of artificial intelligence in fraudulent processes. This patent protects a method that ensures a notification can only be received by its intended recipient and holds full legal standing in court," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in over 60 countries covering certified notification, electronic contracting, and digital signature technologies. Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid, where they have been for ten years, as well as on Euronext Paris and the Stuttgart and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

In 2018, Lleida.net became the first Spanish company to obtain eIDAS certification. The company began 2026 with 8,886 active clients, a 55.62% increase over the previous year, and closed 2025 with record EBITDA of 4.05 million euros and pre-tax profit of 1.40 million euros, both all-time highs.