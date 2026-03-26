Chartering agreement for passenger vessel Superfast IX

AS Tallink Grupp has signed a long-term bareboat charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX.

The passenger vessel Superfast IX will be chartered for 36 months starting from 1 May 2026. The agreement includes an option to extend the charter period by two additional 12-month periods (12+12 months) and a purchase option for the vessel. The transaction will have a positive impact on the financial results of AS Tallink Grupp.

Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Tel.: +372 56157170