Totalkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2026

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

At Totalkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 26 March 2026:

The Annual Report 2025, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was adopted.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Michael Rasmussen, David Hellemann, Anders Jensen and Pernille Sindby were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Michael Rasmussen as its Chair and David Hellemann as its Deputy Chair.

Copenhagen, 26 March 2026

Totalkredit A/S

Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed at tel +45 21 82 01 65.

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