NAVEE Showcases Cutting-Edge E-Bikes for Urban and Adventure Riding at TAIPEI CYCLE 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global smart mobility brand NAVEE unveiled its full E-bike lineup at TAIPEI CYCLE 2026, held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Positioned as a leader in smart outdoor mobility, NAVEE presented seven flagship E-bike models at Hall 2, Booth S0402, spanning key series including Speed Pedelec, Urban, Compa, Fold, Gravel, and Bison.

On the opening day, the booth attracted strong attention from visitors and industry professionals, with its product lineup and hands-on experience emerging as a key draw on the show floor.





Speed Pedelec SP01：High-Speed, High-Power Riding





At the show, the Speed Pedelec SP01 quickly became a highlight among performance-focused visitors, drawing attention for its powerful riding capabilities. Equipped with up to 1500W power and 100Nm torque, the SP01 delivers strong acceleration and effortless climbing, reaching speeds of up to 45 km/h while maintaining a smooth and stable ride.

Fold Core 01: Lighting Folding E-bike for Urban Living





Also attracting strong on-site engagement, the Fold Core 01 stood out for its compact design and everyday practicality. Weighing just 17.5 kg, the magnesium-aluminum alloy frame combines durability with portability, making it easy to carry and store. The seatpost-integrated battery design enhances the bike’s clean aesthetic while allowing flexible, removable charging.

NAVEE also showcased a broader E-bike portfolio designed for a wide range of riding scenarios, from efficient urban commuting to mixed-terrain exploration and off-road environments.

Smart Mobility, Worldwide Journeys





Eric Tian, Head of NAVEE E-bikes

“Real innovation is not just about adding specifications but solving real user challenges and improving the riding experience in terms of speed, safety, and reliability.” said Eric Tian , Head of NAVEE E-bikes.

Following its debut at TAIPEI CYCLE 2026, NAVEE’s core E-bike models are set to roll out in the European market starting from April, bringing its smart mobility vision to a broader global audience.

About NAVEE

NAVEE, founded in 2021, is a global smart mobility brand dedicated to redefining urban and outdoor transportation through innovative technology and user-centered design. Operating in more than 60 countries and regions, NAVEE has served over one million users worldwide. The company ranks among the top three premium electric scooter brands in Europe and holds the No.1 position in the Nordic market, continuing to expand its presence across global smart mobility sectors.

Contact:

Cecilia Wang

NAVEE E-bike PR manager

wangpeng19@navee.tech