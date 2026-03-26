MEXC Natively Integrates Prediction Markets Into CEX, Enabling Users to Hedge Event Risks With Zero Fees





VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a fast-growing, user-first crypto asset trading platform known for zero trading fees, has integrated prediction markets into its CEX trading framework, enabling users to participate under a unified account with zero trading fees and zero settlement fees, and to move seamlessly from information analysis to hedge execution.

Amid rising global macro uncertainty and growing demand for event-driven trading, investors have long lacked a probability reference system that is anchored in real capital and can be quantified in real time. MEXC Prediction Markets fill this gap by offering traders a new source of informational judgment, enabling them to read collective probability signals and position ahead of event outcomes, rather than passively absorbing the financial impact after events unfold.

Unlike standalone prediction platforms constrained by cross-account operations and fragmented capital, MEXC leverages its mature CEX infrastructure to natively connect prediction markets with spot and futures trading, reducing operational friction to one of the lowest levels in the industry.

Take gold futures as an example. A trader may judge that gold is facing resistance at elevated levels and open a short position near 5,200. But geopolitical conditions can shift rapidly. Once safe-haven sentiment intensifies, gold prices may rise sharply. In the past, short holders could only set stop-loss orders and exit passively, or absorb floating losses while waiting for the market to reverse. Now, users can simultaneously take positions in the prediction market within the same account, for example by buying outcome contracts such as “Gold will reach 5,500 within the next 30 days” or “Gold will trade in the 5,400-5,600 range.” The prediction market side covers upside risk, while the futures side captures downside returns, all without ever leaving the platform. For futures holders, this represents the lowest-threshold and most direct entry point for hedging.

Since launch, the rapid growth of MEXC Prediction Markets has validated genuine market demand. Users can now access the feature directly through the MEXC App and web platform, and participate in prediction markets using USDT. At this stage, the platform charges zero fees on all prediction trades.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer: The probability information provided by prediction markets reflects only the collective expectations of market participants and does not constitute investment advice or a guarantee of future outcomes. This feature is offered in strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations, and access restrictions have been implemented in jurisdictions where it is not available. The service is currently unavailable in the following regions: Mainland China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Iran, North Korea, Syria, Singapore, Austria, Canada, Belgium, Poland, France, Germany, Italy, Bolivia, Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba, Venezuela, Belarus, Russia, Ukraine, Australia, India, Lebanon, Yemen, Libya, Iraq, Thailand, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zimbabwe, the Central African Republic, Burundi, Somalia, the Netherlands, Türkiye, and Taiwan.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81b55400-f547-433c-918e-835120391304