Hollister and Gigi Perez Collaborate to Reimagine “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Global Rock Band Green Day

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To kick off its graduation season campaign, Hollister Co. (“Hollister”), a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), teamed up with singer-songwriter Gigi Perez to release a live recording and original full-length music video of Green Day’s, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”

Directed by Hollister, and in collaboration with filmmaker Natalie Simmons, the reimagined music video, "Time of Your Life,” follows a group of high school seniors as they reflect on friendships, firsts and final days ahead of graduation. The cast features members of The Hollister Style Hub, the retailer’s creator collective, as part of its commitment to amplifying real voices.

“Senior year sits in that in-between space—between who you’ve been and who you’re becoming—and the best way to capture it was by featuring members of our own Hollister community in the film,” said Joanna Ewing, senior vice president of creative at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “The project let us build on a timeless track, and do it through emotional, authentic storytelling that feels true to Hollister today.”

Music and creating unforgettable life moments have always been central to the brand. For decades, Hollister has woven music into its identity, hosting in-store concerts, and most recently, sponsoring the Official Aftershows at Lollapalooza. With graduation season approaching, Hollister aims to bring Y2K culture, fashion and music together in a way that celebrates milestones, memory-making and shared experiences.

Fresh off a breakout year, Perez has emerged as a resonant voice of her generation and has built a devoted Gen Z following through candid songwriting and viral social tracks, with her 2024 release “Sailor Song,” surpassing 1.7 billion Spotify streams.

“There were so many pieces of this project that made this opportunity feel perfect,” said Perez. “I’m deeply nostalgic, and thinking about my own senior year, the impact Green Day has had on me, and my connection with Hollister made reimagining a song that’s so important to me a really special experience.”

Hollister’s “Time of Your Life” product collection features denim, apparel, shoes and accessories designed for milestone moments. New jewelry and customizable accessories encourage personal expression, while subtle “Class of”, “2026” and “Senior” details on select pieces nod to senior year.

Customers can watch, listen and shop “Time of Your Life” in-stores and across digital and social beginning today. On Saturday, April 4, select Hollister locations across the U.S. will bring interactive in-store events for customers to experience for themselves. Full details, timing, and store locations can be found at Hollisterco.com.

“Time of Your Life” Music Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6EMOLAgQI0

Media Contacts:

public_relations@anfcorp.com

About Hollister:

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com.

About Gigi Perez:

Platinum-certified Cuban-American singer, songwriter and producer Gigi Perez released her debut album At The Beach, In Every Life via Island Records in 2025, featuring breakout hit “Sailor Song.” The album has earned widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Variety, People, NME, BBC and more, praised for its raw, poetic storytelling and emotional depth as Perez explores grief, faith, love and memory. “Sailor Song” marked her Billboard Hot 100 debut, charting for 39 weeks and earning a spot in Spotify’s coveted Billions Club. With over 25 million monthly listeners, sold-out shows and major tastemaker buzz, Perez has quickly emerged as one of the most compelling new voices in music.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5be4cdf1-b57e-4ace-b31c-3a82101f4564

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3775e7d5-97fd-4c14-942e-7e75bdff3130

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/216322c8-8695-4dd6-8799-dbc1443d1b27

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98c28420-742c-42b3-8d2e-1020d1e02b31

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2770fc5-e618-41d2-bb8a-ff91a843d543