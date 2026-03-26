Nanocapsules Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 5.92 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Potential Benefits Offered by Nanotechnology Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Nanocapsules Market size was valued at USD 3.75 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.68% over 2026-2035.

The market for nanocapsules is expanding steadily and rapidly, primarily due to an increasing number of sectors discovering the potential advantages of nanotechnology for product delivery. The growing investments in nanomedicine R&D, the availability of a favorable regulatory environment for nano-enabled drug delivery in the U.S. and European markets.

Nanocapsules Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 3.75 billion

: USD 3.75 billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 5.92 billion

: USD 5.92 billion CAGR : 4.68% from 2026 to 2035

: 4.68% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Nanocapsules Market was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 2.27 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.72% over 2026-2035.

The U.S. market growth is driven by the research & development activities for pharmaceutical products, quality of existing CMO infrastructure for nanoscale formulation work and regulatory framework improving for nanotechnology-enabled drug products by FDA.

Rising Demand for Targeted Drug Delivery in Oncology to Propel Market Expansion Globally

The demand for a more precise and accurate way to distribute cancer medications may be one of the most obvious and real market drivers of a developing nanocapsule market. It has been demonstrated that the existing chemotherapeutic approach is inadequate in several respects. It has been demonstrated to have dose-limiting adverse effects and to be systemically toxic. The chemotherapeutic agent can be encapsulated by the nanocapsule and subsequently delivered to the intended location. The agent is encased in a membrane to do this. The World Health Organization estimates that there will be more than 35 million instances of cancer by 2050, making the necessity to address this emerging field of study more apparent.

Nanocapsules Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The healthcare segment held the largest revenue share of around 52.40% in 2025 due to the high degree of nanocapsule technology incorporation in pharmaceutical drug delivery systems globally. The food and nutraceuticals industry is projected to record the highest CAGR of around 6.12% during the forecast period of 2026-2035 due to an increase in consumer interest in high bioavailability ingredients for supplement formulation globally.

By Therapeutic Area

Therapeutic area share of oncology is also prominent accounting for 44.27% in 2025, supported by broad clinical adoption of nano-formulated cytotoxic agents globally. During the period 2026 to 2035, the highest approximate CAGR of 5.87% is projected for the endocrinology segment, attributed to the increase in demand for nanocapsule-insulin delivery systems and stabilization platform for peptide hormones globally.

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Nanocapsules Market Regional Insights:

With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.84%, Asia Pacific is the market leader in nanocapsule growth. This is due to the rapidly growing pharmaceutical manufacturing base, the growing government nanotechnology research base, and the vast and growing population base of affluent consumers eager to adopt premium food and healthcare products.

Due to the U.S.'s dominance in pharmaceutical innovation, the presence of the most advanced contract manufacturing infrastructure for nanotechnology, and a readily funded community of investors interested in funding nanomedicine start-up and scale-up platforms, North America contributed a maximum share of 38.42% of market revenue in 2025.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Nanocapsules Market Report:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International Plc

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Lonza Group AG

Syngenta AG

Encapsys LLC

Microtek Laboratories Inc.

Cabot Corporation

NanoViricides Inc.

Nanobiotix SA

Nanoform Finland Plc

Lubrizol Corporation (Particle Sciences)

Roquette Freres SA

Ashland Inc.

Adare Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Solvay SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)

Nanocapsules Market Recent Developments:

In February 2025 , BASF expanded its pharmaceutical excipients portfolio with the commercial launch of a new grade of Kollicoat polymer specifically optimized for lipid-polymer hybrid nanocapsule formulations, targeting improved drug loading efficiency and gastrointestinal stability for oral oncology and endocrinology drug applications.

, BASF expanded its pharmaceutical excipients portfolio with the commercial launch of a new grade of Kollicoat polymer specifically optimized for lipid-polymer hybrid nanocapsule formulations, targeting improved drug loading efficiency and gastrointestinal stability for oral oncology and endocrinology drug applications. In June 2024, Evonik announced the expansion of its Health Care business unit's nanotechnology capabilities through the inauguration of a dedicated lipid nanoparticle and nanocapsule process development laboratory in Darmstadt, Germany, designed to accelerate CDMO services for pharmaceutical clients advancing nano-formulated drug candidates through clinical development.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DRUG LOADING & ENCAPSULATION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand formulation efficiency through encapsulation benchmarks, particle size stability, zeta potential analysis, and comparative drug release kinetics across nanocapsule platforms.

– helps you understand formulation efficiency through encapsulation benchmarks, particle size stability, zeta potential analysis, and comparative drug release kinetics across nanocapsule platforms. CONTROLLED RELEASE & BIOAVAILABILITY INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate therapeutic effectiveness through analysis of payload release mechanisms, including stimuli-responsive vs. passive systems, and in vitro–in vivo correlation across therapeutic areas.

– helps you evaluate therapeutic effectiveness through analysis of payload release mechanisms, including stimuli-responsive vs. passive systems, and in vitro–in vivo correlation across therapeutic areas. NANOTOXICOLOGY & BIOCOMPATIBILITY ASSESSMENT METRICS – helps you assess safety profiles through cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, immunogenicity, and biodistribution studies, along with regulatory submission trends across major agencies.

– helps you assess safety profiles through cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, immunogenicity, and biodistribution studies, along with regulatory submission trends across major agencies. MANUFACTURING SCALE-UP & PROCESS EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you identify production feasibility through batch reproducibility, GMP yield efficiency, cost-per-gram analysis, and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as microfluidics and PAT systems.

– helps you identify production feasibility through batch reproducibility, GMP yield efficiency, cost-per-gram analysis, and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies such as microfluidics and PAT systems. TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER & COMMERCIALIZATION SUCCESS RATES – helps you evaluate scalability by tracking success rates in transitioning from lab-scale to pilot and commercial manufacturing environments.

– helps you evaluate scalability by tracking success rates in transitioning from lab-scale to pilot and commercial manufacturing environments. REGULATORY APPROVAL & COMPLIANCE TIMELINE METRICS – helps you understand market entry dynamics through IND-to-NDA timelines, compliance with nanotechnology guidelines, expedited approval pathways, and post-market surveillance trends.

Nanocapsules Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.92 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.68% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application [Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Others]

• By Therapeutic Area [Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology, Others] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).



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