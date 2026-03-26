SATO’s sustainability report for 2025 published: Significant growth in the use of locally produced renewable energy

SATO Corporation, Press release 26 March 2026 at 12:15 pm

SATO has today published its sustainability report for 2025, outlining progress across all areas of its sustainability programme. Over the past year, the company has made determined investments in locally produced renewable energy, promoted biodiversity efforts, strengthened its occupational safety culture and defined sustainability criteria for key procurement categories. In the autumn, SATO received international recognition when its sustainability management was ranked number one in Europe in a real estate sector sustainability assessment.

SATO’s latest sustainability report shows strong progress across several areas of its sustainability programme. The company continued its energy efficiency measures and significantly increased the use of renewable, locally produced energy in its existing properties. Investments in solar panels and geothermal heat in line with SATO’s carbon roadmap progressed on schedule, and during 2025 the number of homes covered by emission-free energy grew from around 6,000 to nearly 9,200.

Excellent progress was also reflected in the energy efficiency of the company’s housing portfolio: the number of homes in energy classes A, B and C increased by 1,105 during the year. More than 9,300 SATOhomes, i.e. 35 per cent of all SATO’s apartments, now fall within the highest energy classes. The company aims to be carbon neutral in in-use energy consumption by the end of 2030, and determined investments play a key role in achieving this target.

During the past year, SATO also advanced its biodiversity efforts and trained its personnel to recognise opportunities to promote biodiversity in the built environment. Property design and maintenance guidelines were updated, and insights were gathered from pilot sites in the courtyards of SATOhomes, where nature-based solutions such as meadow areas were tested. The pilots have received positive feedback from residents, and the work will continue and expand further in 2026.

A valuable tool for financiers

SATO’s sustainability report for 2025 has been prepared in accordance with the ESRS standard for the first time, even though the company is not subject to mandatory sustainability reporting.

“For several years now, the sustainability report has been an important channel for us to communicate our sustainability work to various stakeholders. We had already begun preparing to meet the requirements of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, and the work was continued even though SATO was no longer within the scope of mandatory reporting. We have used the ESRS standard as a tool for managing sustainability, not merely as a reporting framework. It guides our work forward and ensures that our sustainability efforts are systematic and continuously developing,” says SATO’s Sustainability Manager Jenni Rantanen.

For financiers, the sustainability report provides comparable information on sustainability, risks and long-term value creation.

“The sustainability report is an excellent tool in our dialogue with our financiers, as it provides a reliable picture of our operations and our progress in achieving our sustainability targets. A tremendous amount of work from across the organisation lies behind the report, and I would like to thank all our employees for their determined efforts in compiling the data,” says SATO’s Chief Financial Officer Markku Honkasalo.

SATO’s sustainability report for 2025 has been partially assured by an independent third party, Deloitte Oy. The report is published as an appendix to this release and on SATO’s website: SATO’s year 2025

For more information, please contact:

Jenni Rantanen, Sustainability Manager, tel. +358 50 386 4381, firstname.lastname@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025, SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en

Attachment