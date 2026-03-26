BEIJING, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANZHUN LIMITED (“BOSS Zhipin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BZ; HK: 2076) today announced the continued execution of its share repurchase program, utilizing around RMB34.4 million to repurchase 748,460 ordinary shares on March 25. Year-to-date in 2026, the Company has deployed over RMB480 million toward share repurchases. This move underscores the Company's ongoing commitment to shareholder returns.
BOSS Zhipin Repurchases 748,460 Shares; Total Repurchases Amount to Over RMB480 Million in 2026
| Source: Kanzhun Limited Kanzhun Limited
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