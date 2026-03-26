Chlorine Market Size to Reach USD 70.74 Billion by 2035, Owing to Rising PVC Demand and Water Treatment Needs | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chlorine Market size is estimated at USD 42.17 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 70.74 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2026 to 2035.

The market is expanding due to rising PVC usage in infrastructure and construction, growing water treatment needs in developing nations, and industrial demand for isocyanates and propylene oxide in the production of consumer products and automobiles.





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The U.S. Chlorine Market is estimated at USD 9.63 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.16 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period.

The greatest market for chlorine is found in the U.S., mostly due to the country's well-established basis for producing chlor-alkali, its sizable PVC and organic chemical manufacturing industries, and its sophisticated water treatment infrastructure in both municipal and industrial sectors.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Form

The liquid segment accounted for the highest revenue share of approximately 67.43% in 2025, owing to its established use in large-scale chlor-alkali plant deliveries, long-distance bulk transport via pressurized ISO containers and railcars globally. The gas segment is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR of nearly 5.74% during the 2026–2035 period, driven by the increasing demand from water treatment facilities globally.

By Application

By 2025, the EDC/PVC segment contributed the largest revenue share of 38.26% due to its position as the primary destination for global chlorine production globally. The water treatment segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of about 6.18% between 2026 and 2035 due to the growing need for reliable pathogen disinfection in municipal drinking water systems globally.

Rising PVC Demand in Construction and Infrastructure is Boosting the Market Expansion Globally

The growing use of PVC pipes, window profiles, and cable insulation in residential and commercial construction, rising government infrastructure spending in developing economies, and manufacturer preference for cost-effective EDC/PVC production chains using chlorine as the primary feedstock are the main factors driving the growth of the chlorine market share. These infrastructure development and construction material supply solutions are expanding the market's base, penetrating the gas and liquid chlorine sectors, and increasing its global market share.

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Regional Insights:

With a CAGR of 6.47%, Asia Pacific is the chlorine market's fastest-growing region due to rising awareness of the need for water treatment, government infrastructure investment initiatives, and the expansion of chlor-alkali production capacity in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The market is growing due to a number of factors, such as South Korea's integrated petrochemical complex development, India's growing investment in the chemicals sector, and China's leading PVC production base.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 28.34% in 2025 of the chlorine market due to an established chlor-alkali production infrastructure, stringent EPA water quality standards driving municipal chlorine disinfection investment, and increased chemical manufacturer awareness regarding the downstream value of chlorine-based organic and inorganic chemical chains.

Key Players:

Olin Corporation

Westlake Corporation

Covestro AG

Dow Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Tosoh Corporation

Tronox Holdings plc

INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

Hanwha Solutions Corporation

Solvay S.A.

Mexichem (Orbia Advance Corporation)

KCC Corporation

Ercros S.A.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL)

Tata Chemicals Limited

DCM Shriram Limited

Nouryon (formerly AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals)

AGC Chemicals Company

Thai Chlor-Alkali Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

In February 2025, Olin Corporation expanded its McIntosh, Alabama chlor-alkali facility membrane cell capacity by 12%, aiming to improve chlorine and caustic soda supply reliability for Gulf Coast PVC and organic chemical manufacturer customers and strengthen domestic market supply chain security.

In August 2024, Westlake Corporation announced a USD 130 million chlor-alkali production efficiency investment at its Lake Charles, Louisiana complex, upgrading to advanced membrane cell electrolysis technology to reduce energy consumption and improve chlorine and caustic soda output quality for vinyls and chemical customers.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Chlor-Alkali Production & Technology Transition Metrics – helps you understand capacity distribution across mercury, diaphragm, and membrane technologies, along with adoption rates of energy-efficient membrane cell electrolysis and their impact on production efficiency and sustainability.

– helps you understand capacity distribution across mercury, diaphragm, and membrane technologies, along with adoption rates of energy-efficient membrane cell electrolysis and their impact on production efficiency and sustainability. Energy Efficiency & Co-Production Dynamics – helps you evaluate operational performance through energy consumption benchmarking across production technologies and analysis of chlorine-to-caustic soda co-production ratios influencing regional market balance.

– helps you evaluate operational performance through energy consumption benchmarking across production technologies and analysis of chlorine-to-caustic soda co-production ratios influencing regional market balance. Downstream Demand & Application Analysis – helps you identify key demand drivers through chlorine consumption trends across PVC, isocyanates, and water treatment applications, along with feedstock availability and end-use industry growth.

– helps you identify key demand drivers through chlorine consumption trends across PVC, isocyanates, and water treatment applications, along with feedstock availability and end-use industry growth. Trade Flow & Pricing Intelligence – helps you assess global supply-demand dynamics through import-export volumes, spot and contract price trends, logistics cost structures, and supply disruption frequency across major regions.

– helps you assess global supply-demand dynamics through import-export volumes, spot and contract price trends, logistics cost structures, and supply disruption frequency across major regions. Supply Chain & Logistics Risk Metrics – helps you identify vulnerabilities in chlorine transportation and storage through hazmat logistics cost indices, disruption timelines, and regional supply stability analysis.

– helps you identify vulnerabilities in chlorine transportation and storage through hazmat logistics cost indices, disruption timelines, and regional supply stability analysis. Environmental Compliance & Safety Performance Metrics – helps you understand regulatory pressure and operational risks through analysis of chlorine incident rates, mercury phase-out progress, recycling efficiency, and carbon emission intensity across chlor-alkali facilities.

Read Other Related Reports:

Chlorine Trifluoride Market

Chlorine Dioxide Market

Chlor-Alkali Market

Sodium Chlorite Market

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